Academic Dreams Achieved – Narayanites Top NEET-UG 2024

9 Narayanites secure All India Rank 1 with a perfect score of 720/720

26 Narayanites secure 715 or above marks out of 720

45 Narayanites secure 710 or above marks out of 720

105 Narayanites secure 700 or above marks out of 720

New Delhi (India), June 7: The results of the prestigious NEET-UG 2024 were announced, and once again, students of Narayana Educational Institutions showcased their dominance, fulfilling their dreams of becoming doctors.

Narayanites showcased their excellence yet again, 9 students secured All India Rank 1 in the Open category with a dream score of 720/720. Furthermore, adding to their streak of extraordinary performances, 26 Narayanites achieved 715 or above marks, 45 Narayanites scored 710 or above marks, and 105 Narayanites secured 700 or above marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

Over the last 45 years, Narayana Educational Institutions have successfully set new benchmarks by securing top ranks in major competitive exams like NEET, JEE, UPSC, and Olympiads. These accomplishments are attributable to a well-refined system focusing on conceptual clarity, frequent practice tests, excellent pedagogy, a tech-enabled framework, and the Disha programme to address mental well-being. The institution is built around the needs of students while addressing their unique requirements to ensure students reach their full-potential.

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the achievers and remarked, “The NEET-UG examination is one of the most competitive exams in India, with more than 24 lakh students appearing for the examination, which serves as the gateway to prestigious medical colleges in India. Narayana’s approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback. The micro-schedule prepared by Narayana's R&D team ensures that students have a structured time-table which optimises their study time efficiently, covering all essential topics thoroughly. Besides this, our periodic tests, error analysis and personalised feedback ensure the finest preparation for competitive exams like NEET”.

Ms. P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers. Highlighting the use of cutting-edge technology as one of the major factors that brought exceptional results for Narayanites, she said, “With our in-house learning application nLearn, teachers were able to track students' progress in real-time and assist them as per their requirements. Students assessed their performance and understood their relative standing using the application’s comprehensive set of tests. The exceptional success of our students underscores their unwavering dedication and perseverance. These top-ranking achievers have not only excelled individually but have also enhanced the institution's standing as a premier provider of quality medical education”.

With a rich history spanning over four decades, Narayana Educational Institutions have consistently pushed the boundaries in education, establishing new standards annually. By providing top-notch education, the institution has steered students towards academic brilliance, thereby enabling the fulfilment of these dreams as at Narayana, Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 800+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 230+cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia's largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000 + highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 + students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

