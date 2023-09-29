Accor and International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) sign Strategic Partnership In India

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: In a significant milestone towards enhancing the education in the hospitality field, Accor and the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at IIHM's prestigious Global Campus in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The MoU establishes a long- term collaborative relationship of providing enhanced hospitality education and empowering students with employment opportunities throughout India.

Formally executed by Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Accor India & South Asia and Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and CEO of IIHM, the partnership brings together one of the world's largest hospitality companies with the world's preeminent hospitality education brand, to promote mutually beneficial ties.

Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President Operations, Accor India & South Asia, shared his thoughts on this transformative alliance, saying, "Our partnership with IIHM represents a significant step towards nurturing future talents within the hospitality sector. We are dedicated to empowering young minds with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic world of hospitality."

Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and CEO of IIHM, talks about the historic collaboration by stating, "Becoming a top professional in the hospitality industry is a journey that requires dedication, education and hands on experience. The partnership with Accor India is a testament to our commitment to providing students with the best education and industry exposure. Together, we are crafting the future of hospitality, where education meets excellence."

IIHM will be offering 1-Year Certificate/Diploma course, including industrial training and exams, in accordance with Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) and the, Government of India requirement, with the courses being offered in Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Accor will provide essential inputs to IIHM to support the design of the industry-relevant curriculum, offering industrial training opportunities, delivering guest lectures, facilitating faculty development programs, providing internships and placements in Accor-managed hotels, and providing operational exposure across its properties in India.

This collaboration between IIHM and Accor holds great promise for the future of hospitality industry in India, emphasizing on education, skill development, industry engagement, and most importantly, providing future talent with real-world exposure to the hospitality industry.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5500 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About IIHM

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is a renowned hospitality education institution in India, dedicated to nurturing the talents and skills of future leaders in the hospitality industry. IIHM offers a range of hospitality and culinary programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in the global hospitality sector.

