Ace Group leases more than 6 lakh sq. ft. of office space in Ace Capitol to HDFC Bank and Infosys

Delhi-NCR [India], May 10 (/NewsVoir): Realty major Ace Group has successfully leased prime office space in its Ace Capitol project to HDFC Bank and Infosys, two multinational giants. The two compes have leased over 6 lakh sq ft of office space in the project, located in Sector-132, Noida.

The leased office space at Ace Capitol is equipped with modern amenities and state-of-the-art technology, making it the ideal location for HDFC Bank and Infosys to expand their operations in the Noida region.

Ace Group's unwavering dedication to delivering top-quality infrastructure and unparalleled amenities to its clients is reflected in the successful leasing of office space in its Ace Capitol project.

Expressing his excitement, Ajay Choudhary, CMD of Ace Group, said, "We are pleased to welcome HDFC Bank and Infosys to Ace Capitol, which boasts top-notch facilities. Given the reputation for excellence of both these prominent firms, we are confident that this collaboration will be a win-win for all."

Ace Capitol offers modern amenities that have attracted the attention of top-tier compes. The lease agreement with HDFC Bank and Infosys serves as a testament to the quality and desirability of the property. In addition, popular brands like Barista and Bikanervala already have their operational outlets at Ace Capitol.

Ace Capitol provides ready-to-fit-out commercial spaces on lease for retail and offices, making it a perfect commercial destination for both established and new brands, as well as start-ups looking for smart spaces in the ever-growing city of Noida.

The project offers a wide range of amenities that are essential for modern businesses, including shuttle service, advanced business management system, Integrated Visitor and Parking Management System, app-based integration of ancillary amenities, multiple gadgets sterilization stations, and much more. It is also located in close proximity to major transportation hubs, making it easy for employees and clients to access.

Ace Group is a renowned and trusted name in India's real estate industry, known for using the latest technology and delivering high-quality projects on or before schedule, consistently earning the trust of their valued customers.

