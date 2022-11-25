Ace wedding choreographer Sumit Khetan stole the show at the mass wedding ceremony of 551 girls attended by PM Narendra Modi in Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], November 24: At a grand event held in Bhavnagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 551 girls who had lost their fathers tied the knot. The event was choreographed by ace wedding choreographer Sumit Khetan, whose troupe of dancers stole the show with their stellar performances and acts.

‘Papa Ni Pari’ was a unique mass wedding ceremony planned and executed by Dinesh Lakhani and Suresh Lakhani, founders of Maruti Impex, a leading diamond crafting company in Bhavnagar. Sumit Khetan was responsible for the entire wedding’s choreography, which included multiple dance performances, shows, and cultural showcases.

“It was a privilege for me and my entire team to design and conceptualise the unprecedented mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar when 551 girls who had lost their fathers married in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said choreographer Sumit Khetan. “Aside from the performances and acts, a Royal Bow was handed over to our PM for inauguration of the event thereby blessing the couples. A one-of-a-kind cultural performance was also given at the time of PM Modi’s arrival at the venue.”

According to Khetan, there is a huge contribution to the success of the mass wedding event from the core team members including Akshay Gupta, Prerna Vij, Swapniel Desai, Priyanka Kumwat, Imran Sayyed, Navin Rajjaya, Amit Singh, Nitin Rathore, Aalok Chaudhary, Jitendra Chaudhary, and Kanhaiya Kumar. This entire event was managed by Mr Anil Kumar – Founder KYC Events.

The voice over was done by Abhay Harpale, while the sound mixing was performed by Shailesh Ssuvarna, Hiren Shukla from Srocks, and every moment at the wedding ceremony including the presence of PM Modi was captured in the cameras by Shade and Light Photography.

Sumit Khetan is a prominent name in the wedding choreography industry. He is famous for choreographing intimate and grand wedding ceremonies and has choreographed hundreds of weddings globally.

