ACKO Expands its Footprint; Launches ACKO Drive in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 11: After foraying into the car aftermarket space and tasting incredible success with its four state-of-the-art facilities across the country, ACKO announces the launch of ACKO Drive, a one-stop-shop for all automotive needs, in Ahmedabad.

The 23000 sq. ft. facility is expected to serve over 7000 vehicles in the market, annually.

The inauguration of the facility was jointly conducted by Shri Varun Dua, Founder of ACKO, and Shri Prakash Varmora, MLA, Gujarat and Chairman of Varmora Group. The event was also honoured by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Smt. Pratibha Ben Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad; and Jignesh Methaniya , Executive member, Entrepreneur Cell, BJP, Gujarat.

ACKO Drive's entry into the automotive aftermarket segment was fuelled by a clear mission: to professionalise and modernise a space traditionally dominated by unorganised players. With the launch of its latest facility in Ahmedabad, ACKO further aims to bring this vision to life by integrating its tech-superiority, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach.

Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, genuine OEM parts, and a team of highly trained professionals, the facility operates under ACKO's standardized protocols to ensure quality, transparency, and consistency at every touchpoint.

Launched with the support of Aariva Auto, a local enterprise with deep market insight and strong community connect in the Gujarat market, this facility reflects a shared commitment to delivering not just convenience but also the trust, reliability, and seamless experience that today's car owners demand.

“We started ACKO Drive with a vision to redefine the car ownership experience in India — built on transparency, trust, and genuine value. After serving thousands of customers by delivering a seamless experience, we're taking a step forward by bringing our latest facility to Ahmedabad. With high-quality car care, genuine parts, and a customer-first approach, we aim to set new benchmarks for the industry. We're delighted to partner with Aariva Auto, whose deep local understanding makes them the ideal collaborator for this endeavour,” said Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO.

“We're excited that ACKO is launching their state-of-the-art facility ACKO Drive in our city Ahmedabad, which marks a new benchmark in the vehicle servicing space. Backed by a manufacturing legacy that dates back to 1981, we bring decades of industry expertise and a deep understanding of Gujarat's industrial landscape and are happy to be a part of this new journey. Together with ACKO, we look forward to setting new standards in customer experience and service excellence for everything automotive,” said Aaikya Vakil, Co-founder, Aariva Auto.

As ACKO Drive continues to scale across key Indian cities, each new centre will contribute to building a smarter, simpler, and more reliable future for car care in India.

About ACKO:

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, ACKO is a Direct-to-Customer protection destination that takes care of various customer touchpoints, starting with insurance – auto, health, travel. ACKO received its license to enter life insurance in 2023 and launched its revolutionary Flexi Term Life Insurance Plan. ACKO's retail health insurance is a testament to its commitment to customers by offering them holistics services with its acquisition of Parentlane and OneCare. ACKO has also partnered with PhonePe and MyGate to directly offer comprehensive car, bike, and health insurance products to consumers on their platform. ACKO has one of the largest market shares in embedded insurance products like mobility and gadget insurance in partnership with 50+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company. Within two years of its launch, ACKO’s Group Health Insurance product has on-boarded 200+ new age, people-first companies, including Swiggy, Razorpay, and CRED and insured nearly 8+ lac lives. In a span of 9 years of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 78+ Mn unique customers and issued 1 Bn+ insurance policies.

For more information, visit www.acko.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor