Acquire new technology and always be updated: CA Kabra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: As time changes, there are changes in new rules, technology, work methods, and other things. Change is a continuous process, and we have to acquire the changes and technology to keep us updated, as advised by CA Durgesh Kabra, Central Council Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

CA Durgesh Kabra was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of CA exam rank holders organized by the Vsmart Academy, Pune. During the ceremony held at the Vivekananda Auditorium of MIT in Kothrud, Vsmart Academy's founder CA Vishal Bhattad, Co-Founder Rajesh Rakesh, along with CA Ujjwal Bhattad, CA Jay Chawla, CA Ravi Taori, and others were present.

CA Durgesh Kabra said, "The ICAI uses advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. We called it AI-ICAI and CA-GPT. These new initiatives are benefiting students and chartered accountants. CA results, membership, and other processes have become more streamlined. Success in the challenging Chartered Accountant exams can be achieved through planned study, regular practice, self-study, and keeping oneself updated with changing things. This ceremony, honoring successful chartered accountants, is an inspiration for students aspiring to become CAs."

CA Vishal Bhattad added this felicitation ceremony is important for honoring the students who have achieved success in the CA exams and for encouraging those who aspire to become CAs. Rank holders give them the pathway to success and motivate them. I am sure that this will help upcoming students to crack this exam with success. Today, we honored more than 80 rank holders. To crack competitive exams like CA we have to work hard, do self-preparation, and update ourselves with new things. consistent and concentrated study is more important than how many hours you studied, he added.

CA Amol Jain & Snehal Taori coordinated the program.

