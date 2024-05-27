Actor Kabbir wraps up filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi (India), May 27: Actor Kabbir has joined forces with leading director Anees Bazmee in a thrilling collaboration for the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The much-anticipated third installment of the hit horror franchise is poised to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline and stellar cast.

Kabbir, known for his versatility and captivating performances, brings his unique flair to the film, promising audiences an unforgettable experience. He has done lots of theater performance to boost her acting skills and had learnt acting from an NSD teacher. Collaborating with director Anees Bazmee, celebrated for his cinematic brilliance, the duo has created a masterpiece that promises to redefine the horror genre.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, actor Kartik Aaryan takes the lead role, supported by the talented Triptii Dimri, whose previous work has garnered widespread acclaim. Alongside them, the film features the powerhouse performances of esteemed actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, adding depth and richness to the ensemble cast.

This latest installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is set to enthrall audiences with its intriguing plot, spine-tingling suspense, and hair-raising thrills. With a blend of horror, comedy, and mystery, the film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Actor Kabbir, stating, “Working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been an exhilarating journey. We have put our heart and soul into creating a film that will not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact on the audience. It’s a wonderful experience working with Kartik and Anees sir in Kolkata.”

Produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for release later this year. With its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and masterful direction, the film is poised to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience like never before.

