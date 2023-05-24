Actor Raajveer Sharma warmly welcomed at NIMS University, special meeting with Chairman B S Tomar and Director Dr. Pankaj Singh

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 24: On the invitation of NIMS University Chairman BS Tomar and Director Dr Pankaj Singh, actor Raajveer Sharma reached NIMS University, Jaipur where he was warmly welcomed.

On the birth anniversary of NIMS Director Dr Pankaj, actor Rajveer Sharma congratulated Dr Pankaj on his birthday and invited Chairman B S Tomar to attend the launch party of his upcoming music album 'Apni Mohabbat'.

Shri B S Tomar has accepted the invitation of Raajveer Sharma. And has assured to attend the launch party of the music album 'Apni Mohabbat'.

Significantly, NIMS University is the world famous university of the country where thousands of students are studying under various courses. Actor Raajveer Sharma was invited as a special guest on the special program of NIMS University and on the birth anniversary of Dr Pankaj Singh.

Actor Raajveer Sharma says that B S Tomar is like his elder brother who has given the country such a university with his hard work from where many talented students are contributing in nation building today. Along with this, Raajveer Sharma also thanked Dr Swarnlata of AIIMS.

When our correspondent spoke to Raajveer Sharma, he told that Tomar is multifaceted and NIMS University is doing very well under his leadership. And Raajveer Sharma also informed that very soon he is going to tie up with NIMS University which will create a new history in the field of cinema. Shri B S Tomar also released the poster of Raajveer Sharma's album Apni Mohabbat.

The song of this music album of Raajveer Sharma has been written by Saurabh Tiwari (Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat), a senior officer of the Government of India. This song has been taken from Saurav Tiwari's book 'Anaayas Hi'. The book was released by Amitabh Bachchan and the producer of this song is Raajveer Sharma's company Filmgiants Pvt. Ltd.

According to the news, the first poster of this song will be released soon. Right from the time of its shooting, this song has been making headlines in the media and there is a lot of buzz among the public. Many big names are being associated with this song and its music is also to be released soon.

