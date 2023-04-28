Ad monitoring panel of FSSAI reports 32 cases violating regulations

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Advertisement Monitoring Committee of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reported 32 fresh cases which have been found in contravention of the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The food products scrutinised included various range of products like health supplements, orgc products, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, staples, etc., and the claims identified include various health claims, product claims etc., according to a statement from FSSAI.

Further, the food business operators (FBOs) included manufacturers and/or marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc.

According to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018, deceptive claims or advertisements are prohibited and are punishable offences under Section-53 of FSS Act, 2006.

For further action including issuance of notices to the concerned Food Business Operators, the same has been referred to the concerned licensing authorities for issuance of notices to all such FBOs for withdrawing the misleading claims or scientifically substantiate the same, FSSAI said.

In case of an unsatisfactory response, the FBO is required to withdraw such claims or modify them as per the provisions of the said regulations failing which the FBO can be penalised with a fine extending up to Rs 10 lakh, as per Section-53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, apart from other stringent punishments like suspension or cancellation of licence, etc, in case of repeated offences.

According to FSSAI, the total number of such cases of reported misleading advertisements and claims during last six months has gone up to 170 cases and the action against such delinquent Food Business Operators shall also continue in future.

The statement said all the food business operators are again advised to strictly adhere to the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018, and desist from making any unscientific and/or exaggerated claims and advertisements to promote their product sales to avoid enforcement actions and in larger consumer interests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor