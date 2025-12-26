Adani Energy Solutions doubles project pipeline, expands green transmission & smart metering infra

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) expanded its green energy infrastructure and transmission network this year, positioning itself as a key player in India's shift toward renewable power. According to a press release from Adani Energy Solutions, the company's project pipeline doubled from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore during the year.

AESL also increased its transmission lines to 26,705 circuit kilometers and raised its transformation capacity to 97,236 mega volt ampere to support the country's growing renewable energy needs.

The company secured its largest private renewable energy transmission corridor, the Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla-Fatehpur High Voltage Direct Current project. This system is designed to move 6,000 MW of renewable power from Rajasthan. The company currently holds a 28 per cent market share in the national transmission sector, including both commissioned and under-construction projects.

In addition to building power lines, the firm is digitizing how people use electricity through smart meters. It has already installed 74 lakh meters and aims to reach over 1 crore by March 2026. These meters help manage electricity demand and provide real-time information, which is helpful for a grid that relies heavily on sun and wind power.

The company is currently installing between 25,000 and 27,000 meters every day as part of its larger goal to capture a significant portion of India's smart metering market.

The company's distribution arm, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., maintained its position as a top-rated utility while reducing technical losses to 4.36 per cent. It currently sources about 45 per cent of its power from renewable sources and plans to increase this to 70 per cent by 2030. Beyond Mumbai, the company is looking to expand its distribution services to other regions like Navi Mumbai, Mundra, and Greater Noida.

New low-carbon cooling solutions are also being developed to reduce the energy used by large buildings. A district cooling system is under construction in Mundra that uses 30 per cent less energy than traditional methods.

The firm is also helping large industries, such as textile and cement factories, switch to cleaner power supplies. These efforts are part of a broader commitment to sustainable operations, which includes keeping its sites free of single-use plastics and ensuring no waste is sent to landfills.

