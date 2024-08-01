Adani Enterprises registers 116 pc jump in Q1 profit, 13 pc in revenue

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, announced its results on Thursday for the April-June quarter of 2024.

The company reported a total income or revenue worth Rs 26,067 crore in the April-June quarter, an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year from Rs 23,016 crore reported in the corresponding period of 2023.

The Adani Group flagship company reported a whopping 116 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,458 crore, as against Rs 675 crore registered in the same quarter of 2023.

The emerging core infra businesses comprising of ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and Roads are consistently making significant strides in their operational performance.

The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBIDTA has now increased to 62 per cent in the first quarter of 2024-25 compared to 45 per cent in the first quarter of the corresponding quarter.

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The substantial growth in our EBIDTA, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation. The combination of best-in-class management practices, state-of-the-art technologies, high ratings and fully-funded growth strategies, ensures that AEL continues to set new national and international benchmarks," Gautam Adani said, as per a company release.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, divesting them into separate listed entities Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Wilmar.

"Adani Enterprise continues to incubate new businesses and create sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders. Over the years, we have track record of successfully incubating businesses across various sectors, which are currently leading companies in their respective sectors and delivering substantial returns to their shareholders," said Group CFO, Jugshinder Singh, in a video message.

He further apprised that the Greenfield-Ganga Expressway project is progressing well and as per schedule. Three out of the 10 under-construction projects are now more than 80 per cent complete in line with the schedule.

Additionally, he added that Adani Airports has added eight new routes, six new airlines, and 30 new flights across all seven operational airports during the April-June quarter.

The eagerly awaited Greenfield Navi Mumbai airport project is on track for completion in 2024-25.

In the roads portfolio, during the quarter, it had constructed 730 lane kilometres, which he said is highest for any quarter since inception.

