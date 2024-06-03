Adani Group companies’ shares surge near 10 pc in morning trade

Mumbai, June 3 The stock of key Adani Portfolio of companies surged nearly 10 per cent on Monday as soon as the markets opened, becoming among the top gainers.

The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ASPEZ) were trading at Rs 1,581 apiece, up by nearly 10 per cent.

The shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd were up more than 9 per cent, at Rs 1,137 apiece.

Adani Enterprises’ stock was up more than 9 per cent at Rs 3,727 apiece.

The shares of Adani Energy Solutions went up more than 10 per cent in morning trade, at 1,242 apiece.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy Ltd’s shares were up nearly 8 per cent, at Rs 2,056 apiece.

Last week, Adani Ports signed a 30-year concession pact with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 (CT2) at the Dar es Salaam Port in the eastern African country.

The Adani Portfolio of companies has delivered strong and consistent growth in FY24 and the past five years, which signifies the strength and stability of its businesses, the company said on Sunday.

In FY24, the Adani Portfolio of companies delivered a record EBITDA growth of 45 per cent (year on year), reaching Rs 82,917 crore (approximately $10 billion), which is the highest in the history of the Adani Portfolio.

Meanwhile, brokerage firms and Exit Polls have predicted an absolute majority for BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor