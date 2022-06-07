Adani Group to enter health sector

Gautam Adani's Adani group, which has established its dominance in various fields like airspace, oil, energy, ports, etc., is now preparing to enter the health sector. Adani Group is reportedly looking to expand its stake in leading companies in the diagnostic and hospital sectors.

The Mint reports that Adani Group and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are trying to buy a majority stake in Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, a nationwide diagnostic center.

The Adani Group had recently announced its entry into the healthcare sector. For this, the company has also set up Adani Health Ventures Limited. Adani Group is rumored to be buying HLL Healthcare Ltd, a public sector company. The central government announced in December 2021 that it would sell 100 per cent stake in HLL. After the announcement by the central government, the Kerala government had indicated its readiness to buy the HLL company. However, it was not approved by the Center.

According to sources, the deal with Metropolis is expected to be worth 1 billion. The metropolis dates back to the 1980s. Metropolis has diagnostic centers in about 19 states. The metropolis is well established in the western and southern parts of the country.