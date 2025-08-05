Adani Ports' Q1 revenue jumps 21% YoY, logistics and marine businesses lead growth

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Aug 5 : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue for the April-June quarter, led by a two-fold rise in logistics revenue and nearly three-fold jump in its marine business.

The company posted Rs 9,126 crore in revenue for the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 7,560 crore a year ago. Net profit rose 7 per cent to Rs 3,311 crore, while EBITDA grew 13 per cent to Rs 5,495 crore.

"This quarter's 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our Logistics and Marine businesses, which grew 2x and 2.9x respectively," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ. "These are reshaping the contours of our future-ready ports ecosystem," he added.

Logistics revenue doubled to Rs 1,169 crore driven by strong ramp-up in trucking and international freight network. Marine services revenue surged to Rs 541 crore from Rs 188 crore with the deployment of 118 vessels.

The company handled 121 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the quarter, up 11 per cent YoY, with all-India market share rising to 27.8 per cent. Container volumes rose 19 per cent YoY, and Krishnapatnam port recorded its highest ever monthly cargo handling at 5.85 MMT in June.

Internationally, the Haifa port in Israel posted a 29 per cent YoY growth in overall volume, driven by 25 per cent growth in container traffic and 38 per cent increase in other cargo. It reported its best-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA since APSEZ's acquisition.

Among key developments, the company commenced operations at the fully automated Colombo West International Terminal under a 35-year BOT agreement. Dhamra Port opened a new export terminal and began construction of two more berths to increase capacity to 92 MMT.

The board also approved the acquisition of NQXT Port in Australia, a deep-water export terminal with 50 MTPA capacity, subject to regulatory clearances.

Domestically, logistics operations expanded with EXIM approvals for inland container depots in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Mundra Port handled a record 3,234 TEUs in a single day and loaded 23 double-stack rakes, the highest for any Indian port in a day.

The company also strengthened its sustainability profile, being named a "Leader" in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment 2024 and securing Zero Waste to Landfill certification for 12 ports. ESG ratings from CRISIL, ISS and NSE placed APSEZ among the top 15 per cent of rated companies.

As part of capital management, APSEZ raised Rs 5,000 crore via 15-year non-convertible debentures from LIC and launched a tender to buy back up to USD 450 million of its outstanding USD bonds, receiving tenders worth USD 384 million till July 29. Average debt maturity improved from 4.3 to 5.2 years, while yields fell by up to 116 bps.

The company reiterated its guidance to meet FY26 targets, backed by growing marine fleet in the MEASA region and expanding logistics reach from "port gate to customer gate."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor