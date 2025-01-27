Adani Total Gas’ operational revenue up 12 pc in Q3, connects over 9 lakh homes with PNG

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) on Monday reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25 at Rs 1,397 crore.

EBITDA for the nine months of the current fiscal stood at Rs 893 crore, up by 6 per cent (year-on-year), India’s leading energy transition company said in a statement.

“ATGL maintained its growth trajectory, focusing on customer centric approach and delivering a robust operational performance with a notable 15 per cent year-on-year increase in volume,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO, ATGL.

Despite the reduced APM gas allocation, “Team ATGL ensured an uninterrupted supply of CNG to our large masses of consumers by sourcing additional supplies of gas through alternative options,” he mentioned.

For ATGL, the allocation of APM gas for the CNG (T) segment was reduced from 63 per cent to 51 per cent from October 16, 2024, and then further from 51 per cent to 37 per cent, effective November 16 onwards.

Manglani stated the company is striving to further accelerate the development of PNG and CNG infrastructure across its 34 geographic areas (GAs), including the recently added Jalandhar GA in Punjab.

In Q3, the company increased CNG stations to 605 by adding 28 new stations and expanded PNG home connections to 9.22 lakh, by adding 28,677 new households.

It increased industrial and commercial connections to 8,913 adding 167 new consumers.

Along with the IndianOil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL), the company now has a combined network of 999 CNG stations, with 41 new stations added in the quarter. PNG home connections crossed the 1-million mark to 1.09 million across the country, touching over 4 million lives on a daily basis.

IOAGPL is a joint venture company of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Adani Total Gas Limited.

Further, ATGL has also formed two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its E-Mobility and biomass business, respectively.

About 1,914 EV charging points have already been commissioned across 226 cities and charge points have now increased to 20 airports in India, informed the company.

