Adani University committed to shape new India: Dr Priti Adani

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 Education has an incalculable luminosity and Adani University is committed to shaping a new India by focusing on research and innovation in life sciences, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Dr Priti Adani, President of Adani University, said on Saturday.

In her address at the first convocation ceremony at its Shantigram campus here, Dr Priti Adani said that "failures simply help put you on the path to greater progress", urging new graduates to see setbacks as growth opportunities.

Expressing her aspiration for Adani University to achieve global recognition, she called on graduates to be ambassadors of their alma mater and apply their knowledge for societal betterment.

Dr Priti Adani urged the graduates to embrace the changes and challenges of the professional world, emphasising that excellence – rooted in knowledge, tenacity, rationality and intelligence – will set them apart.

Padma Shri Kartikeya Vikram Sarabhai, one of the world’s leading environmental educators and the Founder and Director of the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), delivered the convocation address.

Sixty-nine post-graduate students of MBA (infrastructure management), MBA (energy management) and MTech (construction engineering and management) programmes received their degrees, while four students received Gold Medals for their exemplary performance at the convocation, marking the beginning of their journey as proud ambassadors of Adani University.

"As you embark on this new chapter, it’s crucial to reflect on the challenges that await you and the skills you will need to navigate them effectively," said Sarabhai, emphasising the need for inclusivity in development, urging future leaders to engage with communities and collaborate with various stakeholders.

He also addressed the impact of technological disruption, asserting that technology should empower, not exclude.

Professor Ravi P. Singh, Provost, Adani University, said over the past year, "we have reached significant milestones at Adani University".

"Our partnership with professionals from the Adani Group enriches the learning experience by bringing real-world insights into the classroom. Students have gained hands-on experience through visits to key sites and capstone projects," mentioned Professor Singh.

