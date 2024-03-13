AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad data centre 1st in India to get 5-star grading from British Safety Council

Ahmedabad, March 13 In a first for the country, the Hyderabad data centre of AdaniConneX – the joint venture between the Adani Group and leading data centre operator EdgeConneX – has received five-star grading in the occupational health and safety audit conducted by the British Safety Council.

The five-star audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practice techniques.

AdaniConneX is currently building a 1 GW data centre platform, powered by renewable energy, in Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and Pune.

"The award of a five-star grading, following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit, is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation committed to improvement in its health and safety arrangements, and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and well-being," said Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council.

The audit included documentation review and interviews with senior management, employees and key stakeholders, along with a sampling of operational activities.

It also measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and conducted a detailed review of almost 60 components, said the company.

"We are steadfast in building a ‘culture of care’ and zero harm across sites. We have initiated multiple initiatives around people development, site digitalisation, and process enhancement in adherence to global best practices," said Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer of AdaniConneX.

"The coveted five-star grading by the British Safety Council will inspire us to further our mission of building safer construction sites while delivering an efficient and best-in-class customer experience," Bhutani added.

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the strategic deployment of a comprehensive network of data centres will accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, fuelling India’s digital ambitions. The organisations which achieve a five-star grading become eligible to enter the British Safety Council ‘Sword of Honour Awards’, which recognise excellence in the management of health and safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor