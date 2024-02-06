ADB appoints Mio Oka as country director for India, pledges continued support for development

New Delhi [India], February 6 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Mio Oka as its new Country Director for India, succeeding Takeo Konishi, who has been elevated to the position of ADB Director General for South Asia at the Manila headquarters.

According to ADB, in her new role, Oka will spearhead ADB's operations in India, forging partnerships with the government and other development stakeholders.

She will oversee the implementation of ADB's country partnership strategy, 2023-2027, aimed at catalysing robust, climate-resilient, and inclusive private sector-led growth in India.

The strategy focuses on accelerating structural transformation, promoting climate-resilient green growth, and enhancing social and economic inclusiveness.

Since commencing its country operations in 1986, ADB has been a steadfast supporter of India's development goals and economic growth.

"I eagerly look forward to further solidifying our strong partnership with the government and other stakeholders, channelling my efforts into pioneering solutions to support the country's priority agenda," said Oka.

Oka added, "ADB remains committed to bolstering India's inclusive and green growth momentum through strategic investments to address critical challenges in infrastructure, human development, and climate risk vulnerability, alongside promoting private sector development."

A Japanese national, Ms. Oka brings nearly three decades of professional experience to her new role, including over 18 years with ADB.

Her tenure at ADB has seen her serve in various capacities since joining as a project specialist in the Mekong Department in 2005.

She subsequently served as an advisor to the President for approximately six years before assuming a managerial role as a director in the agriculture and natural resources sector. For over seven years, Oka covered the South Asia region and Emerging Areas team.

Prior to her tenure at ADB, Oka held positions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency Bangladesh Office.

Oka holds a master's degree in social policy and planning in developing countries from the London School of Economics and a bachelor's degree in development studies and politics from the University of London.

India currently ranks as ADB's fourth largest shareholder and has been one of its largest borrowers since 2010. In 2023, ADB committed USD 2.59 billion in sovereign lending to India, along with USD 16.31 million in technical assistance and USD 5.25 million in grants under the sovereign portfolio.

The current India sovereign portfolio comprises 73 projects valued at a total of USD 15.7 billion.

