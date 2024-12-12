Adgully Launches the Inaugural FINIXX Summit & Awards to Celebrate Innovation in the BFSI Sector

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 12: Adgully has announced the launch of the FINIXX Summit & Awards, a premier event dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence and innovation in India's BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector. This maiden event will take place on 13th December, and promises to set a new benchmark for thought leadership, collaboration, and industry recognition within the financial services ecosystem.

With the BFSI industry undergoing rapid transformation driven by technological advancements, evolving customer expectations, and regulatory reforms, FINIXX aims to bring together the brightest minds and key stakeholders from across the sector. The event will explore cutting-edge strategies and showcase the innovative approaches reshaping digital banking, customer experience, and financial services.

Sponsors:

Presenting partner: Hybrid

Powered by: Mobavenue

Communication partner: Teamology

Key Highlights of FINIXX 2024:

* A Day of Immersive Learning & Networking

* Insightful Panel Discussions featuring industry leaders and visionaries

* Esteemed Speakers from top BFSI firms, fintech innovators, and technology experts

* 100+ Attendees including C-Suite executives, digital transformation leaders, and marketing heads

* Unlimited Networking Opportunities to foster collaboration and exchange ideas

Celebrating Excellence with the FINIXX Awards:

The event will culminate in the FINIXX Awards, honoring outstanding contributions and groundbreaking innovations in the BFSI sector. These awards recognize individuals and organizations that are setting new standards in digital banking, fintech innovation, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO, Adgully, said: "FINIXX is not just an event it's a platform to spark conversations, celebrate innovation, and build a community dedicated to advancing the BFSI sector. In this era of rapid change, we believe that recognizing excellence and fostering collaboration are key to staying ahead of the curve. We are excited to kick off this journey and look forward to the transformative insights and partnerships that will emerge."

The FINIXX Summit & Awards invites all leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from the BFSI community to participate, connect, and shape the future of financial services in India.

Don't miss out - Click here to secure your spot and join the BFSI conversation tomorrow at FINIXX!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor