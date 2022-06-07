Admission Announcement: KFBS offers Post Graduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship Management, Family Business Management courses in Online Mode

The admission for online courses is in full swing and KFBS invitesnext-generation aspiring entrepreneurs who want to align their family business with guidance provided by KFBS Online Courses.

KFBS brings responsible programs and courses for a responsible future. Also, KFBS has research centers which were started to benefit KFBS students and instructors to do research on the new things and invent which is beneficial to business and society.

KFBS Online Courses will be taught by Distinguished Faculties, Senior Leaders, and Entrepreneurs who have impacted the world and made a difference.

Programs

Post Graduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship Development

Post graduate Diploma in Family Business Management

Post Graduate Diploma in Comprehensive General Management

Also, KFBS provides short term courses which is essential to Business.

Note: Some of the courses are available throughout the year.

Eligibility Criteria: Graduate in any Discipline

For admission write to us at: Admission@kfb-school.org

or call us at +(91) 86556 58744 or visit our website for more details.

Last date to apply is 15th July, 2022.

The accelerated pace and global scope of business underscore the crucial need for both entrepreneurs, executives and organizations to continually reinvent themselves. Without leaders who have mastered the latest concepts and practices, companies are ill-prepared to compete and succeed in the long term.

The solution is lifelong management development which is why at KFBS the faculty helps students to recharge entrepreneurs' thinking, enhance their individual management capacity, and apply their newly developed competencies for sustainable corporate advantage.

KFBS offers a program experience that is truly transformational. Entrepreneurs & Executives return to their organizations empowered with:

A greater understanding of the forces shaping the business climate

An expanded view of general management as it relates to business operations, organizational structures, and competitive strategies

Deep, practical knowledge and sound judgment for addressing day-to-day challenges

A greater ability to think creatively, make sound decisions, and develop results-driven solutions

A new vision-based view of the future filled with unprecedented business opportunities

A new level of management expertise for implementing the corporate mission

Best practice and strategies to deliver long-term success and ensure global competitiveness

Key Elements of KFBS learning model provide the foundation for an unparalleled Education.

Philosophy: The KFBS Education experience is shaped by the school's cross-functional approach to general management, innovative teaching methodologies, which promote teamwork and collaboration. Participants are exposed to an in-depth education that prepares them to immediately leverage their enhanced leadership capacity to build a sustainable advantage for the companies.

Faculty: Every program is taught by a team of KFBS' highly respected academicians, educators, researchers, authors, and entrepreneurs who leverage their business expertise to create new and enduring concepts that shape the practice of management.

As business practitioners, they are living models of effective management and leadership. Working with these international business minds, participants gain knowledge straight from the source, exploring current and future issues and gaining exposure to new research-based business models.

Case Method: The case method is employed as the best tool to teach general management and leadership. This learning by analogy compels participants to apply practical business lessons to their own company's challenges. Executive Education & Other courses participants benefit from an added dimension.

Interaction: Every program facet is structured to promote dynamics, interchange and share learning among talented, accomplished peers from diverse companies and industries.

Technology: Simulation, online exercises, webcasts, teleconferences, and other technology-based methodologies expose executives to the most recent advances and help them maximize the potential of technology in their work.

Kuril Founders B-School (KFBS) is an autonomous business school and provides Online Certificates, Post Graduate Diplomas, and Hybrid mode Executive Education in the area of Advanced Business Management, Entrepreneurship Management & Family Businesses Management Programs to Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses. KFBS is the Business school for Entrepreneurs and Family Business.

KFBS was started in July 2021 and is located in Thane City, near Mumbai, Maharashtra-India.

