Admission open at SLS Nagpur: Apply now for BA LLB/BBA LLB via SLAT 2022

Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, one of the most prestigious law schools in the country, is a proud wing of the globally renowned Symbiosis group of institutes. Symbiosis Law School Nagpur, popularly known as SLS Nagpur, is one of the finest centres for imparting legal education in central India.

The pioneering institution is yet again calling out all the aspiring candidates to apply for BA LLB/ BBA LLB admission 2022. The admissions are conducted online through the official website of the institute. The SLAT and SLS Nagpur online registration start on January 25, 2022. The last date of SLAT registration payment is June 15, 2022, and the SLS Nagpur registration ends on July 7, 2022.

The SLAT exam is conducted for admission into the five-year integrated SLS law programs. The examination will take place on July 3, 2022, from 9 am to 10 am. It is an online admission test. The structure of SLAT consists of 60 questions, each question holds 1 mark which covers logical reasoning, legal reasoning, analytical reasoning, reading comprehension and general knowledge. The total duration of the test is 60 minutes.

The program offers two integrated UG programmes in law viz. BA LLB and BBA LLB. Admission to both programmes is based on the SLAT scores. Candidates, who have completed or are appearing for XII grade final examination (ISC/CBSE/STATE), in any stream, can apply for these programmes. The final selection of students will be based on the scores obtained on the SLAT. The performance in Personal Interview (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT).

Furthermore, under LLM various specializations are offered. Candidates, who have done graduation in law can apply for the same. However, the final selection of students will be based on the marks obtained in AIAT and the performance in PI.

The foundation holds a prominent place in India's top universities and has associations with prominent foreign universities to offer numerous exchange programmes. The staff is devoted and committed to imparting high-quality education to students. They are highly qualified and have extensive experience. The course curriculum provides an informative, dynamic and holistic view of the subjects.

The University offers various scholarships on a merit basis. Some of the scholarships offered by the institute are the Government of India SC/ ST Scholarship, Symbiosis Foundation Scholarship and LLM Scholarship. The placement cell at SLS Nagpur resiliently goes beyond in offering final placements and internship programmes by engaging with top advocates, lawyers, law firms and corporates. internship drives for students and placement assistance for the students of all the programmes are the programmes curated by the Institution.

SLS Nagpur is situated at Mouza, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The campus that fosters a positive environment for students to experience, is spread over 75 acres of land in the city of Nagpur. The institute has proved its efficiency as a law school and its excellence in supplying lawyers and legal experts to the industry as well as the society a lot of times. The institute is continuing to display its elegance in accomplishing new and innovative milestones with such promising and highly rewarding initiatives.

By being a part of the Symbiosis group of institutes from 1971, SLS Nagpur has been playing a pivotal role in carrying the legacy of the former in providing legal education. By providing the students with all the necessary inputs they will ever need to become an efficient lawyer, SLS Nagpur is never known for making a compromise in the quality of its curriculum and practices.

