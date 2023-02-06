ADN Broadband aims to become a pan-India ISP provider

ADN Broadband, aims to emerge as a pan-India internet services provider in the coming years and promote the Digital India initiative to the next level.

Led by Rajiv Sethi, one of the pioneers of the cable TV business in India. DENADN, his endeavor, has been in the cable TV business for the last 30 years. ADN Broadband was established by Mudhit Sethi thereby diversifying into broadband and related services, thus carrying Rajiv Sethi's legacy, and has attained phenomenal success so far. ADN Broadband started in Delhi in the year 2020 and has now established a strong presence in the complete NCR (National Capital Region).

"We have been able to expand at a fast pace despite the challenges posed due to the Covid-19 pandemic owing to our 'Out of the Box' offerings. We offer uninterrupted broadband speed of up to 1 gigabyte per second with zero outages. We are truly setting new standards in delivering high speed gaming experience, sports, songs, and movies at the place and time of customers' choice," said Mudhit Sethi, CEO of ADN Broadband.

ADN Broadband's target for 2023 is to strengthen its network and services in Delhi-NCR and expand to two more cities. It also aims to get its ISP license converted from category B to category A.

"Going ahead, we aim to become a pan-India player and a leader in broadband services. We want to upscale the market with our exclusively irresistible offerings and services, including Broadband, OTT, landline, cable TV, and other IOT services in a combo. We are also set to launch IPTV services soon," said Mudhit Sethi who has done his MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute in Mumbai and also studied in London.

ADN Broadband provides its services directly to customers as well as through local cable operators. ADN BROADBAND is riding on the Nokia backbone which is one the best in the industry, with zero latency to the customers. It is building the next-generation digital FTTH (fiber to the home) network to provide fast and secure broadband, leased lines, and internet application services.

While ensuring a superior customer experience, ADN Broadband also offers unmatched customer service, with multiple ways for customers to reach it 24x7, for immediate solutions & resolution.

Besides the revenue sharing platform with LCOs, the company also provides comprehensive assistance ranging from device support, marketing support, customer support, etc. to the partners in an attempt to boost employment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship.

"We are committed to achieving high growth, but we also want to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We are also committed to ensuring 24x7 internet connectivity at very affordable rates to NGOs, Army Forces personnel, social organizations, schools, and students to support them in their aspirations, added Mudhit Sethi.

