Adorica Care launches its baby care products range for Indian Market

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: The search for the best Infant Care Products led the founder Abhishek Pandey to launch the Baby Products start-up Adorica Care in 2023. Adorica Care is an online baby brand that offers a range of products essential for a complete parenting journey. Prioritizing mildness and protecting the baby's delicate skin led to the inception of the brand Adorica Care.

As a matter of fact, the market for baby care products is expanding due to parents' increased skin-related worries for their children and due to the growing concern over a baby's health suffering from different health problems such as skin rashes, respiratory distress, and many more. This triggered Abhishek Pandey to develop an innovative and high-quality wide range of baby products that are designed to meet the unique needs of infants and young children together with the preferences of parents too. The ingredients used to create Adorica's baby care products are chosen precisely for their mildness and absence of irritation.

Adorica Care launched the following line of products:

* Adorica baby hair oil is made with natural ingredients that are gentle on a baby's delicate scalp and hair. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals to nourish and strengthen baby's hair which helps in reducing dryness and adds a healthy shine to baby's hair. It is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

* Adorica baby lotion is made with natural ingredients like aloe vera and Shea butter that helps in smooth moisturizing. It is safe for daily use as its lightweight and non-greasy formula won't leave any residue on your baby's skin making it perfect for use after bath or diaper changes.

* Adorica baby shampoo is made with natural ingredients like almond and aloe vera which help to soothe and nourish the scalp. It has a mild refreshing scent that will leave your baby's hair smelling clean and fresh all day. The non-greasy formula rinses off easily leaving no residue behind keeping the hair clean, healthy, and soft.

* Adorica baby massage oil is gentle and nourishing oil that is perfect for use during body massage. This oil is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients including almond oil, grapeseed oil, and sunflower oil which helps to soothe and moisturize the skin. The massage oil is free from harsh chemicals and is suitable for use on babies of all ages and is a great addition to any parent's baby care routine.

Abhishek Pandey, the founder, and CEO of Adorica Care Pvt Ltd said "The demand for natural products has been rising, and we are constantly looking for ways to meet our customers' needs. We are thrilled to provide a line of products that are not only secure and efficient but also more eco-friendly"

Adorica care baby products are available for purchase on their official website and major e-commerce marketplaces.

Shop now - http://www.adoricacare.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor