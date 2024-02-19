Adrift Kaya at JW Marriott New Delhi Earns Coveted Spot on World's 50 Best Discovery List!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: Adrift Kaya, the modern Japanese Izakaya at JW Marriott New Delhi, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the prestigious World's 50 Best Discovery list. This exciting recognition celebrates exceptional dining destinations around the globe and positions Adrift Kaya as a must-visit for discerning travelers and local food enthusiasts alike.

ADRIFT Kaya is the brainchild of Mr. Sandeep Gupta, who, along with Michelin-starred Chef David Myers, added a gem to the culinary portfolio of JW Marriott New Delhi. Launched by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers, Adrift Kaya embodies a decade-long love affair with the vibrant city of Tokyo. Chef Myers' extensive travels across Japan and deep connection to its culinary heritage shine through in every dish. The menu showcases pristine ingredients, traditional techniques, and Chef Myers' signature Californian influence, resulting in a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Stepping into Adrift Kaya is akin to stepping onto the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Designed by the renowned Timothy Oulton Studio, the restaurant boasts a sumptuous yet relaxed ambiance. Authentic raw materials, state-of-the-art finishes, and meticulously crafted furniture combine to create a visually stunning and welcoming space. The fun-loving team at Adrift Kaya delivers unparalleled hospitality, ensuring every guest feels comfortable and cared for.

Adrift Kaya's bar boasts an extensive selection of sake and fine wines, curated to perfectly complement the culinary offerings. For cocktail aficionados, Jimmy Barrat, a leading figure in the global bar scene, has crafted a bespoke cocktail list that promises to tantalize the taste buds.

Sharad Datta, General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi, expressed his excitement about this prestigious achievement, stating, "We are truly honored to be featured on the World's 50 Best Discovery list. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Chef David Myers, and our team. It validates our commitment to providing an unparalleled culinary and hospitality experience. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to welcoming more guests to ADRIFT Kaya, offering them a taste of the extraordinary fusion of Japanese tradition and Californian influence in Delhi NCR."

50 Best Discovery is an in-depth collection of city guides designed to showcase more venues and cities through travel guides, features, and video content, to give the talent and the locations the attention and recognition they deserve. 50 Best Discovery operates as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants, bars, and hotels.

Link - https://www.theworlds50best.com/discovery/Establishments/India/New-Delhi/Adrift-Kaya-at-JW-Marriott-Hotel.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor