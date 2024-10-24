Advanced engineering solutions, AI must to ensure road safety: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Oct 24 Road safety cannot be achieved without integrating advanced engineering solutions, enforcement of laws, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Thursday.

Addressing the ‘Traffic InfraTech Expo’ in the national capital, the minister emphasised the critical need to improve road safety and the adoption of advanced technologies in the transportation sector.

"The country experiences around 5 lakh accidents each year, resulting in numerous fatalities. More than half of these casualties are in the age group of 18-36 years. The economic loss due to road accidents is estimated at 3 per cent of the country's GDP," he said.

The minister mentioned efforts to identify traffic violations through AI and other innovative methods, allowing authorities to enforce penalties accurately.

Gadkari also outlined plans for upgrading toll collection methods, including the exploration of satellite toll systems, which would improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection. Highlighting the approach to enhancing road safety, the minister further stated that the government has decided to appoint experts from the private sector to collaborate on developing technological solutions.

"A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented. The committee has been directed to finalise its evaluations within three months, aiming for rapid improvements in the sector," Gadkari said.

The Road Transport Minister encouraged small firms with innovative technologies to participate in government tenders, stressing the importance of cost-effectiveness while maintaining profit margins without exploitation.

