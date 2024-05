Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 3: In a significant industry milestone, Dato Halim Othman’s [1] Aerotree Defence has formalized a contract arrangement with the Ministry of Defence Malaysia for the lease of four Sikorsky UH60A Blackhawk helicopters. The formalized agreement comes pursuant to the announcement made earlier in 2023 by General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and subsequent letters of award issued on April 17, 2023, and January 29, 2024, [2] with the official signing ceremony at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023.

According to Lockheed Martin, the Blackhawk helicopters provide a multirole transport with enhanced digital avionics, heavy lift capabilities, search and rescue operational use, medevac use role, and a helicopter for special operations. [3] The UK Defense Journal further depicts a global adoption of the modified Sikorsky with over 4000 Blackhawks in active roles globally. [4]

When asked for comment, Dato Halim Othman said, “The agreement with Aerotree witnesses the departure from traditional procurement models, streamlining access to high-value assets for Malaysia’s Armed Forces.” The helicopters are scheduled for deployment at Tim Nukleus Rejimen 882 PUTD Air Base, Kuantan, Pahang and will enhance operational capabilities, with stringent performance targets set for minimum annual flying hours.[5]

Upon further query of Aerotree’s track record and current project portfolio, the management team present, Dato Halim Othman and Previous Federal Territory Minister and Previous Ambassador of Malaysia to the United States of America Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique (PSM) [6], commented about their newest venture, Pahang International Aviation Park.[7]

Pahang International Aviation Park (PIAP) is Aerotree’s ambitious venture, which promises to redefine aerospace infrastructure in Malaysia. It spans approximately 1,387 acres in the Penor district, Kuantan. PIAP aims to integrate aviation facilities with residential, educational, and commercial components. This transformative project aligns with the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) Development Plan [8], fostering industry growth and tourism while enhancing regional connectivity.

Further, Aerotree has plans for Pahang Air, a state-owned airline, to revolutionize air transport in the region. Designed to cater to governmental, commercial, and humanitarian needs, Pahang Air will ensure efficient connectivity across the state and beyond. [9] This initiative underscores Aerotree’s commitment to elevating transportation standards and bolstering economic development by leveraging modern aircraft and advanced infrastructure.

On the current state of Aerotree affairs, Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafiqe affirmed, “Aerotree remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, poised to shape the future of aviation in Malaysia and beyond. With a track record of success and a commitment to innovation, AEROTREE continues to soar to heights, driving progress and prosperity in the aerospace sector.”

About Aerotree Defence

Aerotree Defence & Services Sdn Bhd, established in 1998, has emerged as a prominent player in Malaysia’s aviation industry. It specializes in defense-related aviation training, Aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and aviation development. With a robust presence in the aviation supply chain, Aerotree owns and operates several infrastructure hangars at Subang Airport and possesses a diverse fleet of aircraft. The company boasts a skilled workforce comprising pilots, licensed Engineers, technicians, and support professionals, ensuring excellence in service delivery.

Certified by various government and military authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Republic of Indonesia, Aerotree upholds stringent quality standards under the visionary leadership of Dato Halim bin Othman, a distinguished former RMAF fighter pilot instructor and recipient of the Top Gun Pilot Award. Aerotree has soared to new heights with Dato Halim’s illustrious career, which includes being a Red Bull Air Race pilot and winner, has propelled the company’s rapid growth, establishing it as a premier defense aviation entity in Malaysia. Additionally, as the Malaysia Krisakti Aerobatic Team leader, he has led regional displays, including participation in LIMA Langkawi.

