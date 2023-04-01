Aethleti Circle Founder Diksha Chillar aims to redefine the eco-system of Indian sports  

Diksha Chillar is a national medallist in Archery, a state-level footballer and a black-belt in Karate

New Delhi (India), April 1: Aethleti Circle Founder Diksha Chhillar is bringing new waves of change in the sporting eco-system Diksha is a national medallist in Archery, who has been a part of the Indian National camp. Diksha also excels in other sports like Football and is a Black-belt in Karate. She is currently an entrepreneur and the founder of a sports management company named ‘Aethleti Circle’. Diksha has been associated with Indian sports for more than a decade and aims to redefine the dynamics of Indian sports.

Diksha never settled by excelling in one sport and she always had the hunger to achieve more. She represented her state ‘Haryana’ in football and earned the black-belt in Karate. She has mastered multiple sports and that’s very inspiring especially at a time when there were many barriers for female athletes. However, Diksha feels that the environment has changed for the better and it is now more suitable for the growth of women in sports. She says: “I’ve seen women emerge and conquer the Indian sporting fraternity over the years. From Sania Mirza and Mary Kom to PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen, the examples are there for all to see. It was easy in the beginning but personalities such as them have brought a positive wave of change in Indian sports. I am confident that women will take Indian sports by storm in the coming years and I will put my best efforts to continue bringing a positive shift in Indian sports.”

Since her childhood, Diksha has been very athletic and had a great affinity for sports. She was supported by her family all the way but the eco-system was not ideal for female athletes at the time. Despite the barriers, Diksha made her way up to the very top in Archery. She dominated the state competitions and even made it to the Indian National Camp. However, ups and downs are always a part of an athlete’s life and she didn’t really get the opportunity to represent India. But as they say, it’s always the ‘darkest before dawn’ and the hiccup motivated her to dig deeper and begin something which could revolutionize Indian sports.

After her career as an athlete, Diksha embarked on the idea of revolutionising the Indian sports industry. Her journey as an entrepreneur started in 2020, when she founded Aethleti Circle with the primary vision to help athletes fulfill their maximum potential on the field while the company takes care of all the matters off the ground. Both Aethleti Circle and Diksha are making a positive difference in Indian sports and we certainly wish the best for their future endeavours.

