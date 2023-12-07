Affordable Home Loans Now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, enables its users to apply for home loans. Individuals can borrow up to Rs. 15 Crores at interest rates starting from just 8.50% p.a.

Individuals can enjoy a hassle-free digital application process and repay these home loans over flexible repayment tenures.

Here is a list of partners available on Bajaj Markets that one can choose from:

In addition to this, one can also check other financial products such as credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options on the platform. One can apply for these by visiting the Bajaj Markets website or app.

