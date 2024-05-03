AGL Raises the Bar with ‘Premium ka Pappa’ Campaign, Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor in Style

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3: Get Ready to Luxuriate as Asian Granito India Limited (AGL) unleashes its latest advertising juggernaut, “Premium ka Pappa,” featuring Bollywood’s charming heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor.

Recognized for his charm, versatility, and youthfulness, Ranbir Kapoor perfectly embodies the spirit of Asian Granito – innovative, dynamic, and constantly evolving brand. The campaign that centers around the theme of luxury and premium feel with AGL products, has captivated audiences nationwide, with fans expressing immense excitement and curiosity for more details. The company has launched two TV commercials as part of the campaign “Premium ka Pappa. In its initial stages, the campaign has already garnered over 7 million views on YouTube.

“Premium ka Pappa” offers a glimpse into the premium lifestyle that AGL products bring into homes, with Kapoor himself showcased as a believer in the brand’s innovative sophistication. In first TV commercial – In a refreshing twist with a pinch of humor, Kapoor is seen personally driving the premium collection from AGL Exclusive Showroom in a super luxury car.

In the second TV commercial, Kapoor is depicted checking into a luxury hotel and opting to pay for his stay with an ‘AGL Tile’. Surprisingly, the hotel staff accepts the payment without hesitation, and it smoothly processes on the swipe machine.

The campaign aims to tap into the deep-seated aspirations and emotions of consumers towards premium products. By positioning the company’s offerings with notions of premium experience, aspiration, and emotional appeal, the campaign aims to establish a deep connection with both trade partners and customers alike.

1st TVC Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07FF6QQrcf4

Much like how Ranbir Kapoor has captivated audiences with his acting prowess and dedication, Asian Granito too has carved out a similar niche in the hearts and minds of its customers globally. Through this campaign, the company endeavors to solidify its position as a trusted purveyor of premium products, fostering a sense of admiration and loyalty among its audience.

As the campaign continues to gain traction and dominate digital spaces, AGL reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the home decor industry, setting new standards for innovation and creativity. This surge of excitement and anticipation is not only evident among fans but also within industry circles. Social media platforms are buzzing with fervent reactions and responses, indicating the campaign’s unprecedented impact and expansive reach.

Established in 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd has swiftly become India’s top Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. AGL offers a diverse range of premium home improvement products such as tiles, sanitary ware, bathware, marble, and quartz, catering to various interior design preferences. Known for reliability, innovation, and quality consciousness, AGL has built a strong global brand identity and boasts a loyal customer base across segments.

Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated as a Bollywood icon, rose to prominence through his roles in acclaimed coming-of-age movies like Wake Up Sid, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, and Sanju, culminating with his latest ventures such as Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and the action thriller Animal.

“We are thrilled to unveil ‘Premium ka Pappa,’ our latest campaign featuring the dynamic Ranbir Kapoor,” said, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. “With this campaign, we aim to showcase how AGL products redefine luxury and elegance in everyday living. Kapoor’s association further solidifies our commitment to delivering unmatched quality and sophistication.”

Mr. Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy – West, said, “Many people think about which tiles to buy only once or twice in their lives. So if a tile ad gets just one chance to make impact, it better be off the grid, slightly mad. And we tried to do that with the new AGL campaign.”

The company manufactures and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware, and Faucets. With over 235 franchisee showrooms, 11 company-owned display centers, and a vast distribution network across India, including 14,000+ touchpoints, AGL has also expanded its reach to over 100 countries through exports.

2nd TVC Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riJc-spFgaA

About Asian Granito India Limited

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1562.7 crore in FY 2023. The Company exports to more than 100 countries. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com )

