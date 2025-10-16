Agoda Expands Loyalty Program with Brand-New Diamond Tier

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 16: Digital travel platform Agoda has expanded its loyalty program with a new Diamond tier, rewarding Agoda's most loyal customers with even more discounts and added travel benefits.

The Diamond tier is the latest addition to AgodaVIP, Agoda's loyalty program, offering premium benefits designed to enhance the travel experience for users who frequently book their travel through Agoda.

Diamond users will gain access to Agoda's lowest prices across hotels, flights, and activities. They'll also receive complimentary priority customer support, early access to limited-time coupons, and up to 25% off exclusive deals, helping them get more value from every trip they book.

AgodaVIP already offers valuable perks across its tiers. Members get access to VIP deals, while higher tiers unlock free breakfast, room upgrades, and flexible cancellation at select properties. The Diamond tier takes this further, giving Agoda's most loyal users even more ways to save.

Ittai Chorev, Chief Product Officer at Agoda, shared, "As we celebrate 20 years of bridging the world through travel, we're doubling down on what matters most to travelers: unbeatable prices across accommodations, flights, and activities. The Diamond tier is our way of ensuring that our most loyal customers get even more value every time they book with Agoda."

Agoda's loyalty program has been a favorite among budget-conscious and frequent travelers, offering immediate discounts and tiered perks based on user activity. The program has since expanded to include Flights and Activities, giving members even more ways to save across every part of their trip. Existing loyalty tiers include Gold, Platinum, and now, Diamond.

With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000+ flight routes, and 300,000+ activities available on the platform, Agoda continues to offer travelers the flexibility to plan and book their trips seamlessly.

Agoda users can check their current loyalty status and the associated benefits in the Agoda mobile app and via https://www.agoda.com/account/vip

