AGP World-Mahesh Manjrekar Reunite for Play 'Lovable Rascal'

New Delhi [India], October 7: Over two decades after their memorable collaboration on the widely appreciated and successful play 'Double Deal', ace producer Ashvin Gidwani of AGP World and celebrated filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar are reuniting for a new theatrical production titled 'Lovable Rascal'. The play is all set to be staged this 12th October 2025 at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai.

'Lovable Rascal' is adapted from Manjrekar's acclaimed Marathi play 'Filter Coffee', which has earned praise for blending the complexities of life seamlessly with relatable characters and everyday humour. AGP World's English adaptation of the play, a layered tale of love, loss, and hidden truths waiting to be uncovered, goes thus - Amruta, a widow and artist, leads a quiet life with her house-help and a paying guest until a mysterious presence disrupts her calm. What starts as a subtle intrusion soon sparks an unexpected connection, reigniting her art and long-buried emotions. But beneath the surface, loyalties blur and intentions shift.

Speaking about the collaboration, Gidwani expresses, "Mahesh is one of the finest storytellers in Indian cinema and theatre. I have seen him at work over the years and his understanding of the medium is fantastic. After 'Double Deal', we had often spoken about working together again, and 'Lovable Rascal' felt like the perfect project. It's witty, heartwarming, and grounded in situations everyone can relate to. At AGP World, we're committed to delivering meaningful yet entertaining theatre, and this play captures that essence."

Manjrekar, whose repertoire spans across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, speaks warmly about his long-standing association with Ashvin Gidwani. "Working with Ashvin again after 'Double Deal' feels like reconnecting with an old rhythm," he shares. "Our creative synergy has evolved from just collaborating to truly co-creating, where ideas flow freely and every character, every scene, is crafted with mutual trust," he shares.

Having experienced many reinventions through his journey as an actor, writer, and director, Manjrekar sees 'Lovable Rascal' as yet another turning point. For him, this production is not just an adaptation but a reimagining of how he approaches theatre. "With 'Lovable Rascal', I wanted to retain the heart of 'Filter Coffee' while making it accessible and engaging for an English-speaking audience. 'Lovable Rascal' marks a reinvention in how I approach theatre itself, translating a deeply rooted Marathi sensibility into a language and style that connects globally, without losing its emotional core. It's a challenge, but also an opportunity to grow, to experiment, and to bridge cultures through the universal language of storytelling."

The cast of the play includes popular VJ Anusha Dandekar, celebrated for her work as an MTV VJ, television host, and performer across film and music, adding charm, energy, and modern sensibility to the stage; and Sumedh Mudgalkar, of 'RadhaKrishn' fame, a trained dancer who began his journey on dance reality shows before rising to prominence as an actor, bringing versatility and a layered emotional range to his role. They are joined by Jayesh Thakkar, Kuhu Singh, and Karan Bendre, combining seasoned performers with fresh talent in a dynamic ensemble.

For AGP World, 'Lovable Rascal' continues the company's tradition of staging impactful productions. Under Ashvin Gidwani's leadership, the company has delivered some of the country's most successful and widely toured plays, including 'Barff', 'Devdas - The Musical', 'The Scent of a Man', and 'Blame It on Bollywood'. This new collaboration, in discussion for over five years, is now finally making its way to the stage. Designed to engage both Indian and global audiences, 'Lovable Rascal' embodies AGP World's ethos of blending strong production values with meaningful storytelling, while continually raising the bar for Indian theatre on the world stage.

Come experience the mystery! Catch AGP World's 'Lovable Rascal' as it premieres on 12th October 2025, 7 pm, at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. Tickets available on BookMyShow.

