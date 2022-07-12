AgreeYa Solutions recognised as a future-ready organisation by the Economic Times

a leader in software, solutions and services, has been identified by The Economic Times on its 2022-2023 list of Future-Ready Organizations. The list features the best companies that have seized the unique unfreezing opportunity before them to imagine and create new systems and modes of organization that are more flexible, integrated, resilient and ultimately, more human.

AgreeYa was selected for its ongoing efforts to offer businesses around the globe advanced solutions for seamless collaboration and enhanced productivity without compromising cost or security standards. It was also recognized for its continued commitment to support its employees through strong company culture and ongoing growth and career opportunities.

"The world of technology is transforming at a rapid speed, and we are proud to be an agile and forward-thinking organization that not only meets but continually exceeds customer and employee expectations," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions. "We are truly honoured to be recognized by The Economic Times for enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation initiatives through the effective use of cutting-edge technology, best-of-breed resources and flexible engagement models. We also understand that we cannot achieve our purpose without a strong team to support it. Our people are our greatest assets, and we are proud to create an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration and opportunity."

Kaul added that "AgreeYa's mission is: To be recognized in the markets we serve as a leading global provider of technology and business solutions through innovation, commitment and talent. To support this vision, we have focused on three core areas: human capital, technology and adoption; and environmental, social and governance initiatives."

Commitment to Human Capital

AgreeYa's investment in human capital has centred around a variety of benefits and programs to improve employee satisfaction, including a commitment to work/life balance, flexibility in the work schedule and remote work options, as well as career progression initiatives. It offers competitive and comprehensive benefits, in addition a variety of programs to ensure employees feel supported and challenged in their roles. It also ensures employees feel heard and seen through leadership initiatives and is committed to creating an open and transparent culture that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion, as it believes "happy employees beget happy customers."

Technology and Adoption Initiatives

Being a technology leader, AgreeYa leverages a host of technology solutions to improve accuracy and efficiency. It is certified in several quality processes, including Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9000 and is a Systems and Organizations Controls 2 (SOC 2) certified organization. It also leverages its own solutions, including an AI-powered Chatbot, DevOps and engineering automation to stay ahead of the competition, and utilizes Microsoft Teams to improve internal communication and collaboration. Lastly, AgreeYa has implemented various data security measures such as virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt all network traffic.

Dedication to Environmental, Social and Governance

AgreeYa's value system is built on the pillars of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence (I-CARE), which is driven by its respect for employees, customers and partners. Therefore, social responsibility is deeply rooted in AgreeYa's company culture, every employee is encouraged to invest in their local communities. AgreeYa is proud to be associated with many social and local organizations that work tirelessly to contribute and give back to society.

The Economic Times believes future-ready companies share three characteristics: They know who they are and what they stand for; they operate with a fixation on speed and simplicity; and they grow by scaling up their ability to learn, innovate and seek good ideas regardless of their origin.

AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,000 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including "Dream Company to Work For" and "Best Employer Brand." Discover more at and follow AgreeYa on and

