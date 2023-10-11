Ahaan Vocational Centre: Apexon Ignite’s commitment to bridging the skill gap in the BFSI sector

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11: In a world teeming with opportunities, envisioning a bright future for the youth, Apexon Ignite launched its Ahaan Vocational Centre: BFSI, at Jyoti Sangh, Nava Vadaj, Ahmedabad on Monday, October 09, 2023. The Ahaan Vocational Centre targets youth from economically weaker sections of society, in and around Nava Vadaj, who have an interest in upskilling and building successful careers in the BFSI sector. Taking a holistic approach, the centre provides technical training in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and essential workplace skills, which ensures that the students become work-ready as soon as they complete the training program. Along with training, the Ahaan Vocational Centre offers rich real exposure through field trips and expert interactions. Finally, it offers placement opportunities to those who enrol and successfully complete their training – making it a truly outcome driven initiative. In its first phase of operations, this fully equipped centre offering new-age skilling solutions will provide training to 180 youths.

The ceremony started with the inauguration of the Ahaan Vocational Centre following which Dr. Ashok Karania, Vice President – Global Alliances & Strategic Accounts, Apexon, celebrated the new beginning of the centre, and emphasized the thriving BFSI sector and its prospects. He also spoke about the contribution of leading women in the BFSI sector and urged them to be true financial advisors and trusted custodian of people’s hard-earned money – success and growth would follow. Ms. Geetanjali Sahni – Sr. Partner, Alliance Apexon, took the stage, speaking to the audience about the Ahaan Vocational Centre, about knowing one’s strength, and utilizing time effectively. She stressed the fact that dreams and hard work would be the starting steps towards success “Define your goals and work towards them relentlessly,” she added.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Ms. Arpita Vyas – Founder, Wings to Fly – The Foundation, and Ms. Mona Shah from Apexon Ignite. Ms. Arpita Vyas addressed the students, especially the female audience, on the importance of financial independence and encouraged them to not be afraid to dream. Ms. Mona Shah added “Showing up is the first step towards your dream,” and congratulated all the students, wishing them well on the journey ahead. Finally, the ceremony came to a close with Ms. Nishita Mehta – Vice President, BharatCares, giving the closing address, thanking the Apexon Ignite team and Jyoti Sangh for their support, and wishing the students the very best on their new journey.

Ms. Neela Patel – Trustee, Jyoti Sangh, Mr. Niraj Kumar Lal – Head of CSR, Arvind Limited, and Mr. Ashish Shah – Senior BFSI Trainer, were also present for the occasion, congratulating the students on the journey that awaits them.

