AHAR Leads the Way for Mumbai’s Hotel and Restaurant Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: The Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) continues to champion the cause of the hospitality sector by addressing critical issues and ensuring growth and sustainability in the industry. Under the leadership of Sudhakar Shetty, AHAR has been actively working on its four principal pillars: Protection, Employment, Growth, and Service.

Vision for the Industry

Sudhakar Shetty, President of AHAR, emphasized the association’s vision to create a significant impact on the entire hotel and restaurant community. “AHAR works tirelessly to resolve issues with various government agencies, including the BMC and MCGM, on policies such as amalgamation, fire licenses, illuminated signboards, hawkers, illegal food trucks, and monsoon sheds,” he stated.

Highlighting the bureaucratic hurdles, Shetty advocated for a single-window clearance system to reduce compliance paperwork. “Mumbai is the only city with a dual licensing system—BMC Health licenses and FSSAI. We have proposed a unified licensing system to ease the financial burden on hoteliers.”

Collaboration with MITRA

AHAR has also joined hands with the MITRA project, a government initiative led by CEO Praveen Pardesi and controlled by the Prime Minister's Office. This collaboration brings together stakeholders and authorities with the support of the World Bank. The initiative aims to position Mumbai as a top tourism destination in India, which Shetty believes will significantly benefit the hospitality industry by driving job creation and boosting tax revenue.

Resolving Member Issues

Vijay Shetty, Secretary of AHAR, detailed the association's efforts to mediate disputes and support its members. “We act as mediators between trade merchant associations and AHAR members to resolve cases amicably. Over 200 cases have been resolved, ensuring smooth operations for hoteliers.” AHAR also assists its members in navigating challenges related to excise and government licenses, easing the burden of regulatory complexities.

Strengthening Relations with Police and Authorities

Satish Shetty, Vice President of Zone 10, highlighted AHAR's role in fostering strong relationships with law enforcement. “We address issues between police and our members by providing legal guidance and mediating disputes. Our WhatsApp groups keep all members informed, ensuring problems are resolved at the grassroots level.”

AHAR also works closely with traffic police to alleviate parking and traffic concerns near hotels and restaurants. “We support traffic regulations to ensure smooth operations while protecting our guests from harassment,” he added.

A Unified Voice for the Industry

AHAR continues to advocate for the hospitality sector's inclusion in policymaking, stressing the importance of consulting industry stakeholders for practical and beneficial solutions. The association's collaborative approach, coupled with its focus on community and grassroots-level issues, cements its position as a vital force in the advancement of Mumbai's hotel and restaurant industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor