Ahmadabad-based Happyness Innovations Introduces Gujarat’s First Health Card and Mobile App for Convenient and affordable Medical Care with credit limit

Ahmadabad-based Health Innovations unveils Gujarat’s first health card and mobile app for medical care

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Jul 13: Imagine buying things in the market without spending physical money from your pocket with the help of a credit card. Now, you can also walk away freely after the hospital treatment by paying through the ‘Health Card’. Happiness Innovations Private Limited, an Ahmadabad-based healthcare company that aims to provide a complete health eco-system to the people of Gujarat and Saurashtra, has launched the ‘Happiness Health Card’ and a mobile application for the well-being of the people of Gujarat and Saurashtra.

The company has announced the launch of its unique Health Card for its valued customers to pay hospital bills on credit, availing discounts on medicines and laboratory charges. The health card and mobile application are designed for the health and well-being of the people of Gujarat and Saurashtra. More than 5000 medical stores will be covered under this card to provide relief in the medical budget of cardholders.

Also, doctors, hospitals and laboratories will be covered under this card in the future. The card and mobile application have been initially launched in Gujarat.

The founders of Happiness Innovations– Mr. Mayursinh Jadeja and Mr. Jaydeepbhai Nandani –who has amassed over three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, said, “The company’s aim is to cover the entire healthcare ecosystem. A health card has been launched by the company. The credit limit will be increased by looking at the track record of health card usage and payments.”

According to the founders, a minimum of 10% discount on medicine bills and up to 40% discount on laboratory charges will be given away to the health card holders. Also, the cardholders will have the benefit of getting free home delivery of medicine.

The Happiness mobile application will also offer various features such as health tips, reminders, alerts, online consultations, etc. The company claims that this is the first-of-its-kind health card in India that offers credit facility for healthcare expenses along with discounts and other benefits.

To get a health card, one has to apply online through the Happiness mobile application or website.

The eligibility criteria for getting a health card are as follows:

– The applicant must be a resident of Gujarat or Saurashtra.

– The applicant must be above 18 years of age.

– The applicant must have a valid Aadhaar card and PAN card.

– The applicant must have a monthly income of at least Rs 10,000.

– The applicant must not have any default or pending dues with any bank or financial institution.

