Ahmedabad gets smarter with HOHM- Smart automation solution by Polycab India Ltd

Ahmedabad, December 12: Giving homes an intelligence of their own has revolutionized living spaces across the world. With this concept, India’s leading electrical goods company, Polycab India Limited (PIL), today launched HOHM – Smart Automation Solution showroom in Ahmedabad. With Hohm smart automation solutions, control your

The HOHM showroom will be a one-stop destination to experience smart automation along with other Polycab’s innovative products. The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Bharat Jaisinghani, Executive Director and Mr. Nilesh Malani – President and Chief Marketing Officer – Polycab India Ltd.

HOHM Smart Automation Solution from the house of Polycab India Ltd. empowers modern-day consumers with an evolved lifestyle enthralled by the integrated aspects of aesthetics, increased energy efficiency, and insightful home management – all combined into one over a connected environment.

HOHM’s competence spans from Lighting Controls to Air-Conditioning Controls, Smart Touch Panels, Safety and Security and AV Controls. Users can have a customized experience of these products using a HOHM mobile app or voice control.

The launch of the HOHM showroom in Ahmedabad is in line with Polycab’s focus to offer an experiential proposition to users and value chain partners such as Architects, Interior Designers and Electrical Consultants.

Speaking at the launch, Bharat Jaisinghani, Executive Director of Polycab India, said, “The needs of consumers have transitioned to attain more sophistication and smart quotient. This conventional approach of product features-driven pursuit no longer finds appeal, and the preference rather is to have an enriched experience that eventually leads to a higher-order lifestyle. With the Polycab HOHM automation shop launch, our endeavour is to enable the citizens of Ahmedabad to evolve to a smart lifestyle.”

Polycab’s HOHM showroom is located at A R Electro Power Pvt Ltd., #8, First Floor Aeon Complex Opp. A.D.C. Bank Vijay Char Rasta, Ahmedabad – 380009, Gujarat.

For further information, visit – https://hohm.polycab.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor