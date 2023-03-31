Ahmedabad to witness Shri Vallabh Sakhi Raspan Mahotsav by Shri Dwarkeshlalji Mahodayshri

The three-day religious celebration will take place at Eka Club in Kankaria from April 1 to 3.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31: Ahmedabad will witness the three-day Shri Vallabh Sakhi Raspan Mahotsav by renowned spiritual leader and International Vaishnav Sangh Founder, Vaishnavacharya Shri Dwarkeshlalji Mahodayshri from April 1 to 3.

Shri Dwarkeshlalji descends from the divine Vallabhkul lineage and is the 17th descendant of Jagadguru Shrimad Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhuji.

The Shri Vallabh Sakhi Raspan Mahotsav has been organised by Smt Manjulaben Ratilal Manilal Shah Family with the divine blessings of Vaishnavacharya Shri Vrajeshkumarji Maharajshri.

Vaishnavacharya Shri Dwarkeshlalji Mahodayshri will enthral the devotees with his deep religious knowledge delivered in his typical eloquent style.

The first day of the Mahotsav on April 1, will witness Shri Mahaprabhuji Praagatya Utsav. The dress code for the occasion will be saffron/yellow. On the second day of the Mahotsav will witness the Kankabhishek, or the holy bath of Shri Mahaprabhuji. The dress code for the ceremony will be red. The third and final day of the Mahotsav will witness the Shri Mahaprabhuji Vivahkhel (sacred union). The dress code for the auspicious occasion will be pink.

The Mahotsav will take place at “SHRI VALLABH DHAM”, Eka Club in Kankaria, Ahmedabad, from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm on all three days. Thousands of devotees from all over the city and state will immerse themselves in a holy sea of devotion on all three days of the Mahotsav. To enable devotees in other parts of the country and all over the globe to also witness the grand celebrations, the Mahotsav will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Shri Dwarkeshlalji – International Vaishnav Sangh (www.youtube.com/@dwarkeshlalji).

