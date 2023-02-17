AI and Data Science will revolutionize the Political and Social Media Campaigns: Nikhil Srivastava

Would you believe me if I told you that the number of people who use the internet every day is nevertheless rising given how readily accessible it is today?

To date, 5.16 billion people use the internet worldwide. Over the past 12 months, there have been 98 million more online users globally.

Half Circles Media Pvt. Ltd. CEO Nikhil Srivastava was recently acknowledged by Bizox Media Network for ranking among the top 50 leaders in the nation in the domain of Best Social Media Agency of The Year-2022 (Marketing & Advertising).

In an interview, he expressed his opinions on the impact of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) on digital marketing. He declared, "Business and political campaigns on social media are going to evolve by 360 degrees as an outcome of technologies like AI."

"Nobody can afford to risk their image by ignoring online platforms in the present day," he said. not even business organizations. The corporate world is quickly understanding the power of digital advertising, he added. For instance, Reliance-backed Viacom-18 paid Rs. 23,758 crores for digital rights in India during the IPL 2022 sale. This astounding sum is 183 crores rupees more than the price Disney Star received for the Broadcast rights it sold for the Indian subcontinent, which was 23,575 crore. This demonstrates unequivocally that businesses are willing to lavishly invest in digital areas.

Around 80% of consumers conduct online research before making a purchase or using any service. The reach of entertainment, news, shopping, and social connection through digital media all are continuing to expand.

Business owners are taking use of digital marketing's possibilities. As a result, social media and digital marketing solution providers have grown during the past few years.

Consumers are not just paying attention to what a firm says. People review products and services while online comparing them. People seek a reliable brand. Their curiosity will be piqued by a brand that fulfil their requirements and expectations.

Political campaigns will increasingly utilize micro-targeting and personalized advertising to target particular demographics and voter groups. Political advertisers may face new difficulties as privacy issues and laws governing the use of data in campaigns for public office tighten.

Future political campaigns are expected to make extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies will be crucial in the analysis of enormous amounts of data generated by political campaigns to learn more about the preferences, actions, and perspectives of voters. Making more knowledgeable preferences about marketing and targeting will also benefit from it. Political campaigns run on digital platforms, especially social media platforms, are very likely to become highly complex and data-driven. Automation and AI will be able to personalize messages, connect with target groups, and assess their effectiveness.

Political campaigns could use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for predictive modelling, which can guide campaigns to understand which motifs and tactics are likely to resound with various voter groups as well as aid in the optimization of their outreach efforts.

Besides that, chatbots and virtual assistants driven by AI may be used to communicate with voters, respond to their questions, and disseminate campaign information.

"AI and ML have the potential to transform the way political campaigns are run, by enabling quite targeted and personalized communication with voters, while also increasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness," Nikhil said, praising the current era as the age of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

When asked if he had any advice for beginners, he responded, "Truly, the sky is the limit in terms of the scope of digital marketing! Keep up with the most recent developments and accepted procedures because this is a field that is constantly changing.

Given his extensive experience working with clients from the public and private sectors, as well as international organizations, political parties, and some well-known public figures, he added that his team stays up to date on the latest trends in order to keep up with the industry's rapid evolution.

