AI fears drive 50 per cent rise in job anxiety in 2025, reveals Astrotalk data

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Career-related anxiety rose by 50 per cent in 2025 as concerns regarding artificial intelligence grew among employees. Data from Astrotalk reveals that "Is AI going to take my job?" became the most common question on the platform this year. This trend shows a significant increase in worry about job stability compared to 2024.

According to a press release from Astrotalk, people are now connecting their professional worries with their personal lives more than before. While questions about marriage and relationships still make up a large part of the total volume, the sharp jump in job queries indicates a new level of uncertainty. Users spent over 14 lakh minutes daily seeking guidance on these topics.

The data shows that career and relationship questions together represent nearly 95 per cent of all activity. Along with fears about AI, people frequently asked, "Will I marry my partner?" and "When will I get married?" These figures suggest that many people in India are dealing with job fears and personal goals at the same time.

Different age groups showed different interests in their queries. Young people between 18 and 24 years old mostly asked about finding jobs and starting their careers. The group between 25 and 34 years old used the platform the most, focusing mainly on marriage. People aged 35 to 45 asked more about keeping their jobs stable and maintaining their marriages.

Puneet Gupta, Founder & CEO of Astrotalk, said, "The questions people ask reflect the realities they are living through. With rapid technological change and evolving workplace dynamics, individuals are thinking more carefully about their careers and personal lives. Astrology consultations today are increasingly being used as a way to gain perspective and reassurance before taking important next steps."

The release noted that this rise in job worry is similar to what happened during the COVID-19 period in 2020. Back then, many people asked about unemployment. However, in 2025, the focus shifted toward AI-led disruption and being ready for the future. The findings show that Indians are looking for ways to handle an uncertain job market shaped by new technology.

