AI reshaping sales training as companies turn to virtual roleplay and analytics tools

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Artificial intelligence is transforming how sales teams across India learn, practice, and engage with customers, as per the AI platform Trovex.

From virtual roleplays to real-time coaching, AI-driven tools are helping organizations train thousands of sales representatives more efficiently and consistently than ever before.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has been among the early adopters, using AI-based platforms to simulate real customer conversations.

These tools allow sales staff to practice handling objections, refine their communication skills, and improve conversion rates without real-world risks.

One such platform, Trovex stated that it recently crossed 15,000 active sales representatives using its AI-powered training system.

The company provides simulated sales scenarios and post-call analysis, enabling users to complete around five to ten practice sessions each month.

The platform stated that they are helping firms maintain uniform messaging, enhance confidence, and reduce the time needed for onboarding new employees.

Amaresh Ojha, Co-Founder & CEO, Trovex said, "When we started building Trovex two years ago, our goal was simple to help salespeople practice more, perform better, and build confidence before they meet real customers,".

He added, "Today, seeing thousands of sales reps across leading banks and insurance companies use Trovex every day is a validation that AI can meaningfully transform how organizations train and enable their teams".

The industry expert noted that AI-based learning is addressing a long-standing challenge scaling high-quality training across large, distributed teams. With customer interactions becoming more complex, companies are increasingly turning to digital coaching and data-driven feedback to boost productivity.

According to market trends, enterprise demand for conversational AI and learning platforms is expected to grow further as organizations seek measurable improvements in sales performance and employee readiness.

Many startups, including Trovex, are now eyeing international markets such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia, reflecting India's growing influence in enterprise AI innovation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor