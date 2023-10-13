AIAASC-WASC Partnership to Uplift Education in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 13: The American International Accreditation Association of Schools and Colleges (AIAASC) is excited to announce its partnership with Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) to offer joint accreditation to international schools and colleges across India as well as other parts of the world.

The partnership will hope to further strengthen India-US ties in the field of education. The joint accreditation process for schools/ colleges across the Indian subcontinent will be a major boost for Indian students and give them a head start in a competitive global scenario.

Both AIAASC and WASC are well-respected accreditation bodies that have carefully structured parameters with the high standards and indicators to assess the quality of education provided in international schools. The partnership will further pave way for schools to attain high standards of education in offering American curriculum and will be abe to American High School diploma accepted colleges and universities.

"Through this new partnership with ACS WASC AIAASC is pleased to highlight our shared values and commitment to high-quality international education around the world. We are excited to create unique opportunities for members of both organizations to engage with a broader array of school improvement resources, cultivate global peer connections, and access a robust foundation of support for student well-being," DR. Ronald J Kovach, Chairman, AIAASC.

''By acknowledging this fresh membership pathway, we reaffirm our dedication to assisting top-notch American International schools worldwide by expanding access and options. WASC shares our unwavering commitment to enhancing schools through rigorous quality assurance standards, thereby contributing to the prosperity of schools and communities," - Barry R. Groves, President, WASC."

"AIAASC is delighted to welcome ACS WASC as partner and to recognise the quality of its accreditation system as a route to AIAASC membership. Our two organisations share a fundamental emphasis on high quality learning, well-being and the safeguarding of children worldwide. This positive step forward will enrich our membership and broaden our horizons through the sharing of new ideas and different perspectives," Dr. Mohanalakshmi, Associate executive director, AIAASC.

