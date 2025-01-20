AIBI Annual Convention 2024-25 To Spotlight IPOs As Catalysts for India's Global Economic Ascent

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) is set to host the much-anticipated 13th edition of its Annual Convention scheduled for 21st January 2025 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. This premier gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and market experts will deliberate on "IPOs in Emerging Global Superpower".

The Convention will bring together industry stalwarts and key opinion leaders along with Chief Guest Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI and Guests of Honour Ashwani Bhatia, Whole Time Member, SEBI and Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, SEBI, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, and Sundararaman R., MD & CEO, BSE, along with other eminent leaders from capital markets, investment banking, and regulatory domains. The speakers list includes Pradeep Ramakrishnan, Executive Director, IFSCA, Navneet Manot, CEO, HDFC AMC, Vijay Chandhok, CEO, NSDL, Roger De Basto, MD, HSBC, Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management, Anupam Misra, Joint President & Head, Adani Group Corporate Finance, and Prashant Jain, Founder & CIO, 3P Investment Managers among others. Besides the investment bankers, the Convention aims to bring together the regulators, corporates, fund houses, investors, experts, professionals to share knowledge and exchange ideas.

The Convention, title sponsored by Adfactors PR - India's largest independent PR consultancy, will also witness the launch of new AIBI initiatives aimed at changing the landscape of capital markets, alongside an engaging line-up of panel discussions, case studies, research papers, industry partnerships and opportunities for networking with industry stalwarts. Attendees will enjoy a unique musical morning, followed by key sessions that are focussed on capacity building of the industry at large.

The AIBI Convention comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with India's emergence as a premier global IPO destination. With a record-breaking number of IPOs in recent years, India has solidified its position as a hub for capital market activity. As the world's leading companies increasingly look to India for listings, the AIBI Convention provides a timely platform for industry stakeholders to converge, share insights, and discuss the future of investment banking in India.

Commenting on the Convention, Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman of AIBI, said, "India achieved an unprecedented feat in 2024 by securing the top position globally in terms of IPO volume. With 335 IPOs, India successfully surpassed both the US and Europe, with more than the number of IPOs listed compared to the US and Europe. Fund mobilisation through IPO has been on the rise for the last 2 financial years and will continue to rise in 2026 as well. The total amount of capital formation via IPOs and QIPs is expected to be more than INR 3 lakh crores in the next fiscal, i.e. FY 26."

The market is poised for significant growth in the next 2 years as India emerges as a preferred global hub, including that for MNC IPOs. In the last six fiscal years till date, 851 companies (Main Board:281, SME:570) floated their IPOs raising collectively INR 4.58 lakh crore. In FY 2024, INR 67,955 crore (Mainboard: 61,860 crore, SME: 6,095 crore) was raised via IPOs, 61 QIPs raised around INR 68,972 crore. It is estimated that more than 1000 IPOs will hit Indian Street in next two fiscal years.

Lunawat shared, "India has established its position as a preferred global hub for IPOs, with the country witnessing unprecedented capital market activity. Over the last six years, 851 IPOs debuted on Indian bourses, and we anticipate over 1000 IPOs to hit the Indian market in the next two years. In FY25 alone, total capital formation via stock market is expected to surpass INR 3 lakh crores, underscoring the growing attractiveness of India's capital market."

Lunawat further adds, "India is on the cusp of becoming a global investment powerhouse with market capitalization surpassed US$5 trillion, making it the 4th largest market in the world, following the US, China (including Hong Kong), and Japan and our Annual Convention serves as the perfect platform to deliberate on how we can collectively shape an enabling ecosystem for robust investment growth. This year's convention theme underscores the growing role of IPOs and investment banking in shaping India's position as a global economic superpower. AIBI shall be launching a series of new initiatives aimed towards capacity building of the industry while creating a robust investment culture."

Prithvi Haldea observed, "The Indian capital market has been growing at an enormous pace. For it to move into the next orbit, it is pivotal to create a robust ecosystem. 2024 marked a historic high in capital fundraising, driven by Initial Public Offerings and Qualified Institutional Placements and 2025 is expected to be even more buoyant. The deliberations in the AIBI Annual Convention will provide the stakeholders the direction that is defined by informed choices."

Convention Details:

* Date: 21st January 2025

* Venue: Jasmine Hall, Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai

* Time: 9:00 AM onwards

Highlights of the Convention Agenda:

1. Curtain Raiser:

* Insights by Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business.

2. Keynote Sessions:

* Stock Exchanges as Engines of Emerging India by NSE and BSE leadership.

* Interaction with SEBI Chairperson on India's regulatory framework.

3. Panel Discussions:

* The Rise of Unicorns: From Startups to Stock Market Successes.

* Lessons from SME IPOs: focusing on key learnings and improvement areas.

* Reimagining Indian IPO Framework.

* IPO Diligence and Processes - Global Benchmarking.

* Market Trends and Outlook: Wizard View.

4. Launch of AIBI Initiatives:

* Unveiling new initiatives by SEBI Chairperson to further strengthen India's capital market ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor