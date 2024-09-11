AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024: Celebrating India’s Education Trailblazers

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 was a spectacular showcase of India's most impactful educators who are transforming the learning landscape from rural villages to bustling urban centers. This prestigious event, organised by AICPE Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., was a platform to recognize and value the individuals making groundbreaking contributions in the education sector, emphasising innovation, leadership, and commitment to driving progress in their communities.

Bollywood actress and model Ritu Shivpuri, the Chief Guest, graced the event, bringing a touch of stardom. Shivpuri commended the honorees in her keynote address for their relentless dedication and passion for equipping the next generation with digital skills and knowledge in an ever-evolving educational environment. She highlighted the importance of continuous innovation and educators’ critical role in building a digitally literate and empowered India.

Kavita Taori, Director of AICPE, shared her admiration for the educators, expressing gratitude for their tireless efforts in enriching the lives of students and shaping the future of the nation. She remarked, “Educators are more than just instructors; they are the architects of the future, creating opportunities and opening doors for generations to come.”

Among the many honorees were distinguished awardees in the Education Pillar and Growth Achiever categories:

Education Pillar:

– Sandeep Kumar, Yuva Yug Society, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana

– Shaikh Mohsin, Smart Computer Education, Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra

– Syed Zahoor Ahmad Shah, Syeds Computer and Stenography Institute, Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir

– Yash Sharma, C-Tech Computer Education Institute, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

Growth Achiever:

– Devendra Mahori, LBS Training Institute, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

– Rahul Goswami, Dewas Typing Institute

– Dhirajkumar Brijlal Bisen, Inspire Computer Thana, Amgaon, Gondia, Maharashtra

– Diptish Sapate, Afflatus Autonomous Academy of Foreign Languages, Bhandara, Maharashtra

– Gopal Maroti Rathod, Dnyandeep Computer Education, Darwha, Yavatmal, Maharashtra

– Imteyaz Ahmad, ZI Solution, Marwan, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

– J Vijay Reddy, VR Computer Education, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

– Jayshree Anil Belle, Anand Computer Center Kamalnagar, Aurad, Bidar, Karnataka

– Jugal Kishore, Supertech Computers, Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir

– Jyoti Nitin Suryawanshi, IT Skill Computer Center, Sangamner, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

The event showcased a wide range of exceptional individuals who have made significant strides in education through their commitment to digital literacy and skill development. From transforming local communities to influencing national education policies, these educators have left an indelible mark on the nation's educational landscape.

Ritu Shivpuri applauded the awardees’ remarkable contributions, highlighting their role in empowering students and preparing them for the challenges of the modern workforce. She called on educators to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in education, ensuring that students are equipped with skills necessary for success in an increasingly digital world.

Kavita Taori concluded the event with an inspirational message: “The educators honored today are not just changing individual lives; they are reshaping the entire educational landscape of India. Their dedication to bringing digital learning to every corner of the country is nothing short of transformative.”

As the event drew to a close, the awardees and attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to continue their journey of excellence in education and digital empowerment. The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 once again underscored the vital role of educators in building a better and brighter future for India.

