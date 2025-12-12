AIPL Launches Rs 1500 Cr Ultra-Premium Residential Project Riviera at AIPL LakeCity on Dwarka Expressway

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12: Gurugram-based realty player, AIPL, announced the launch of its ultra-premium residential project, Riviera at AIPL LakeCity HRERA 122 of 2025| www.harayanarera.gov.in, in Sector 103 along the Dwarka Expressway. Spread across 5.14 acres in Phase 1 of the larger multi-phase AIPL LakeCity development, the project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 1500 Cr. Riviera is the opening chapter of a thoughtfully planned township that brings together residences, social spaces, and community-scale amenities along the Dwarka Expressway, with future phases planned to include multiple clubhouses, co-working zones, wellness, sports, and social facilitiesreinforcing Lake City's positioning as a place where infrastructure, nature, and contemporary urban living meet in balance.

Riviera features two high-rise towers of 43 floors, crafted to offer a harmonious blend of nature-centric design, architectural sophistication, and modern conveniences. The development is planned as a low-density, ultra-premium gated community with 80% open spaces, seamless pedestrian movement, and thoughtfully designed wellness, leisure, and multi-generational community zones. With provisions for future expansion and IGBC Platinum Pre-Certification already in place, the project reflects AIPL's commitment to sustainable, responsible luxury living. Sustainability initiatives include climate-responsive building design, eco-friendly materials, healthier indoor environments, on-site organic waste processing aiming for zero landfill, solar-powered common areas, 100% LED lighting, EV charging readiness, and innovative water management.

Saurabh Shankar- President Sales and CRM, AIPL, said, "With Riviera, we envision rewriting the definition of luxury. Today's buyers are far more discerning; they look beyond finishes and amenities to understand how a home supports their well-being, routines, and aspirations for a calmer, more balanced life. The central lake, large open spaces and the wellness-centric master plan are not design flourishes; they are intentional choices shaped by how modern families truly live."

Riviera offers a range of efficiently designed 3 & 4 BHK units, featuring expansive wrap-around decks, cross-ventilated layouts, and spacious living areas. Residents will enjoy a holistic lifestyle with a serene Central Lake & Water Gardens, Japanese Miyawaki forest and walking trails, mindfulness gardens, multigenerational wellness zones, amphitheatre-style event lawns, community pool, outdoor gym, sports areas, pet parks, and a meticulously crafted arrival experience complete with themed lobbies and air-conditioned basement lobbies. Carefully zoned multi-generational areas ensure grandparents, parents, children, and even pets find their own favourite corner. Indoor planning includes well-proportioned living areas, utility spaces, staff quarters, and storage designed to support everyday life.

To bring this vision to life, AIPL has engaged a global and Indian consultant team: Morphogenesis as design architect; Aspect Studios (UK) as landscape consultant; Blink Design Group (Singapore) for lobbies and clubhouse; The One Off (UK) for branding and signage; Studio Lumen (UAE) for lighting; Civtech for structure; Sanrachna for BIM; and AEON for MEP and sustainability engineering. Their collective expertise spans iconic developments across London, Dubai, Sydney, Hangzhou, and leading Indian cities, now converging at AIPL LakeCity to set a new benchmark in lakeside living in Gurugram.

Connectivity is further strengthened with direct access to the Upper Dwarka Expressway, a 60-metre sector road, and a 30-metre boulevard maintained by AIPL in collaboration with international consultants. Key destinationsincluding IGI Airport, Yashobhoomi, and Millennium City Centre Metro Stationare within easy reach, supported by surrounding social infrastructure.

As part of its long-term development vision, AIPL is actively taking on the role of neighbourhood custodian, collaborating with GMDA and MCG to upgrade and maintain physical and social infrastructure around the township. Efforts include greening and enhancing adjoining roads, strengthening green belts, improving access routes, and ensuring better policing, patrolling, and community-level emergency support. At AIPL, we remain committed to creating well-planned and secure living environments for our residents. Beyond delivering high-quality homes, we ensure robust safety and emergency support through dedicated fire, medical, and essential services.

Riviera's launch reinforces AIPL's pedigree as a developer with a track record of delivering celebrated communities, including The Peaceful Homes (Gurugram), DreamCity Amritsar, DreamCity NXT, and DreamCity Ludhiana, known for thoughtful planning, high resident satisfaction, and long-term value appreciation.

With additional phases planned and leading global consultants engaged, AIPL LakeCity is poised to become one of Gurugram's most notable residential addresses. The township is being developed as a thoughtfully planned environment where infrastructure, nature, and modern living come together seamlesslyoffering luxury, wellness, sustainability, and long-term investment value in one holistic living experience.

