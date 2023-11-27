Air Cargo Import Commissionerate busts narcotics smuggling operation: Arrest made in 7.857 kg seizure worth 1.96 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 27 November : In a significant breakthrough, the Air Cargo Import Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone III has arrested an individual involved in the import of 7.857 kg of a narcotic substance valued at 1.96 crore.

According to a report, the concealed narcotics were discovered during a routine examination of a goods consignment arriving from Thailand.

Upon closer inspection, officers identified that half of the boxes in the shipment had a false bottom, revealing the hidden narcotics.

Further investigation exposed that the specified delivery location for the consignment did not exist. Subsequently, summons were issued to various individuals connected to the import process, and their statements were recorded.

On November 25, a statement was obtained under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from a key figure involved in filing the Bill of Entry on behalf of the importer.

He admitted to submitting the entry without proper authorization and know-your-customer (KYC) verification, paying customs duties and associated charges from his company's account. Additionally, he acknowledged failing to verify the legitimacy of the importer.

Given these findings, the individual was arrested on the same day under Section 42 of the NDPS Act 1985, facing charges under Section 8(c), 23(b), and 35 of the NDPS Act 1985.

Presented before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on the 26th of November 2023, he was remanded to judicial custody until the 1st of December 2023.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to apprehend other individuals involved in the illicit importation process.

