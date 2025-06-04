Air India to operate direct flights between Delhi-Manila starting October 1

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Air India will start non-stop flight services between Delhi and Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, starting October 1, 2025, the airline said in a statement.

With the launch of this new route, Air India becomes the only Indian carrier to operate non-stop flights between India and the Philippines. Through its Delhi hub, Air India offers seamless connectivity and boosts tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Air India's service to Manila will operate five days a weekon Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundaysusing the airline's Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline said in a statement that the three-class cabin configuration offers travellers the choice of Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class, the statement added.

The Philippines recently introduced visa-free entry for Indian tourists for up to 14 days, significantly enhancing accessibility for Indians eager to visit the white-sand beaches of Boracay, the stunning landscapes of Palawan, the historical landmarks in Cebu, and more.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said, "The introduction of our Delhi-Manila route is yet another step in our mission to connect India with more of the world, non-stop. As outbound travel from India grows at an unprecedented pace, with Indian tourists ranking among the highest spenders globally, the new entry rules for Indian tourists are a shot in the arm to boost tourism to the Philippines."

"We are happy to facilitate new opportunities for cultural exchange and economic collaboration between the two nations, while bringing the new Air India to more travellers around the world," added Air India's CEO and MD.

With its 7,000+ islands and a dynamic blend of cultural and modern attractions, the Philippines holds great tourism potential for Indian travellers.

Air India's new route also supports the growing bilateral trade between India and the Philippines, which reached USD 3.53 billion in 2023-24, nearly doubling from USD 1.89 billion in 2015-16, Air India quoted Embassy of India in Manila.

Bookings for Air India's flights between Delhi and Manila are now open on all channels, including

Air India's website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through all travel agents.

Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed an order for 570 new aircraft. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia's largest aviation training academy.

A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway.

In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

