Airbus vows deeper partnership with S. Korea's aerospace sector

Seoul, Oct 16 European aerospace giant Airbus SE on Thursday vowed to further strengthen its partnership with South Korea, pledging expanded industrial cooperation and joint efforts for sustainable growth in the fields of aerospace and defence.

At a press conference held in Seoul ahead of the company's participation at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 next week, Airbus Korea President Lee Hee-hwan highlighted the company's growing role in South Korea's aerospace ecosystem, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Airbus and South Korea have built a trusted partnership over more than 50 years based on innovation and industrial excellence," Lee said. "South Korea is not just a customer but a strategic partner in shaping the future of the aerospace industry."

More than 160 Airbus commercial aircraft, 60 helicopters and 30 military transport planes are currently in service in Korea, according to the company.

At this year's ADEX, Airbus will showcase a wide lineup of systems, including the A350F freighter, the H225M and ACH160 helicopters, as well as the A330 MRTT+ defence platform, among others.

Lee stressed Airbus maintains broad partnerships with South Korea's government and private partners, including Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd. and Korean Air Co., which supply major components for Airbus' global projects.

He also addressed Airbus' plan to establish a research and training (R&T) center in South Korea, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the company's defence subsidiary and Seoul's industry ministry in May 2024.

"The R&T centre plan is still in the process of being further developed," he said. "Once the plans are more concrete, we aim to communicate them officially in the near future."

Asked about Airbus' competition with Boeing in the Korean market in light of Korean Air's US$36.2 billion deal signed August to purchase 103 Boeing aircraft, Lee underscored Airbus' strong relationship with the South Korean national carrier.

"We have already signed contracts with Korean Air for the latest A320 and A350 aircraft, with a significant number of orders placed," he said.

Lee added, "These models offer exceptional fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. If successfully operated, we believe Airbus will continue to thrive in the South Korean market."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor