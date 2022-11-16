AIRC officially certifies Edvoy based on Edvoy's ethical and reliable strategies to promote international education in the US

In October 2022, the American International Recruitment Council officially certified Edvoy based on its ethical and reliable strategies that promote international education in the USA.

This certification highlights Edvoy's compliance with student recruitment best practices for the USA.

What does this mean to aspiring international students?

For students who dream to study abroad in the US, this news means that Edvoy is now positioned to succeed even better in the USA. More and more top-ranking and popular US universities will be their education partners soon, which will provide students with more choices.

On this momentous occasion, Edvoy wishes to thank all their partners, counsellors, and students for their continuous help and support.

Quote from Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder - Edvoy

"I am extremely grateful to AIRC to recognise Edvoy for our ethical and reliable strategies that promote international education in the USA. Edvoy has always kept students at the heart of everything we do! This is yet another proof that we're making a difference to thousands of students who desire a better future."

Quote from Jonathan Lee, VP - Edvoy USA

"I want to thank the entire AIRC organization for their help throughout this certification process. They represent the pinnacle of professionalism and best practices in international education and student recruitment. I also want to thank our team members here at Edvoy. Your dedication, vision, and care for our students made this possible."

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

AIRC champions the interests of international students, educational institutions, and educational agencies through the development of professional standards and partnerships that advance effective and strategic practices in international enrollment management.

