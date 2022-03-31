Airtel, Tech Mahindra to co-develop 5G use cases in India

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel and IT firm Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and market 5G use cases in India.

Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing in India while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms.

As part of the agreement, Airtel and Tech Mahindra will set up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing Make in India use cases for the Indian and global markets.

The two companies will also bring to market customised Enterprise Grade Private Networks, which will be at the core of the digital economy. These solutions will focus on combining Airtel's industry-leading integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G ready mobile network, Fiber, SDWAN, and IoT along with Tech Mahindra's proven system integration capabilities.

The companies will initially focus on segments such as automobiles, aviation, ports, utilities, chemicals, oil and gas and expand to other industries going forward, according to a joint statement released by Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra.

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will also offer secure Cloud and Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions to businesses. With enterprises rapidly moving to cloud-based platforms as part of their digital transformation journeys, Airtel has built a formidable Hybrid Cloud portfolio with Airtel Cloud, Airtel IQ (CPaaS) alongside CDN offerings.

Further, the two companies will explore leveraging Tech Mahindra's technological expertise to support Airtel in Cloud Engineering, implementation of tools for Cloud Orchestration.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor