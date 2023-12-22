AJAX Engineering unveils 3D Concrete Printing Technology revolutionizing Construction solutions for India and the World

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 22: AJAX Engineering, India's leading manufacturer of concrete equipment, announced its foray into 3D Concrete printing technology with the launch of its own 3D Concrete printing machine. The company today, showcased the technology by constructing a 350 square metre home in 3 days. While conventional building methods typically demand months to construct a similar home, AJAX 3D Concrete printing technology offers scale at speed, providing rapid, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives.

The AJAX 3D concrete printer can excel in large-scale applications, such as a project with a large number of houses, where the differentiator is scale at speed. The house unveiled today, sets the stage for mass housing solutions aiding the government to meet its affordable housing goals. However, the AJAX 3D Construction printer isn't confined to just homes, its capabilities extend to crafting wide range of structures such as villas, post offices, fire stations, bases for wind turbines and even sculptures - offering an unlimited range of possibilities. This technology is globally compatible and we envision a future where 3D printed structures are widely present.

The AJAX 3DC printer seamlessly translates a CAD design to create a physical object from a CAD model. A game-changer in construction technologies, AJAX 3DC printing technology offers flexibility of design, reduces material wastage by printing concrete components with intricate geometries, and builds structures with increased strength and durability, incorporating functional features directly into the elements. With AJAX 3D Concrete Printer - APX 1.0, one can construct a building as large as 10 metres length and 10 meters in width and 9 metres height. However, in future iterations, we envision the introduction of enhanced models with increased capacity. The printer can also be utilized on-site with large-sized precast parts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shubhabrata Saha, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of AJAX Engineering said, "At AJAX Engineering self-reliance and innovation is fundamental to our business. AJAX has "been building world class" in India for more than last 3 decades. We have been championing the cause Indian innovation and engineering through our distinct range of 360 degree concrete solutions. The launch of our 3D printing technology underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating world class technology and equipment in India. We are excited by the possibilities that 3D Concrete Printer provides in terms of construction. We see distinct value to be able to contribute to the goal of achieving "scale at speed" for shaping a transformative future."

The technology offers multifaceted benefits, including reduction in errors, increased design flexibility for diverse projects, minimized wastage and lower material consumption. The AJAX 3D Concrete printer also accelerates construction timelines by working overnight and eliminating downtime due to safety or visibility concerns.

Making another stride in our trajectory for AJAX Engineering, the company has an impressive YOY growth that is much higher than the industry. In line with the projected growth, we are committed to make an investment of 100 Crores in Karnataka which includes a new plant in Hosahalli and production capacity enhancement in Gowribidanur.

AJAX Engineering strives to offer comprehensive solutions for the industry through its "AJAX School of Concrete" that is a game changer in the industry not just in the context of skill building, but will also empower innovation through robust R&D, collaborations and partnerships and consulting to the concrete industry. With the launch of AJAX 3DCP technology, positions AJAX Engineering as a trailblazer in the future of construction, heralding a new era in India's journey towards global manufacturing prominence.

